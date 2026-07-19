15:45
Ahead of the bronze medal match, some facts for you:
- this will be the second consecutive bronze medal match for Denmark
- Denmark had an exceptional group phase, before losing by a goal to Spain in the main round, beating Switzerland in the quarter-finals and losing to Sweden in the semi-finals
- Denmark have won many medals at the M20: four gold (1996, 1998, 2008, 2010), one silver (2004) and two bronze medals (2006 and 2024)
- Slovenia can also be proud of their under-20 heritage, as they won the competition in 2018, were runners-up in 2002, and have won the bronze medal match three times, in 2004, 2010 and 2012
- Slovenia booked their quarter-final appearance as one of the two best third-ranked teams in the main round, and then went on to win (30:23) against titleholders Spain with a superb performance in defence, but ultimately failed against Hungary in the semi-final
15:30
The first news from today that should be reported was Israel's 36:31 victory over Croatia in their 15/16 placement match. The win gives Israel 15th place overall in this tournament, but crucially also secures them a ticket to the 26th IHF Men's Junior (U21) World Championship 2027. They join the 14 teams already qualified: Sweden, Hungary, Denmark, Slovenia, France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Austria, the Faroe Islands, Romania and Iceland.
Israel had to come back from a 14:17 deficit at half-time to book their place at the World Championship: they equalised after 41 minutes and then really never looked back, with a string of goals. Guy Resch Erman and Loic Bakasu Bibange stood out particularly, scoring 11 and 10 times respectively. Matko Moslavec of Croatia also scored 10 times.