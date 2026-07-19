21:02

That's all from us - we hope you've enjoyed the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026! There's more to come from the Younger Age Category this summer, with the Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 throwing off in just 10 days time. Stay tuned for all our coverage of that tournament!

20:50

And hot off the (digital) press, here's the review of the final, outlining a proper thriller of a match to end an excellent tournament. Be sure you'll see a lot more of these young players in the future!