Summary: Hungary win M20 EHF EURO, Slovenia take bronze

Summary: Hungary win M20 EHF EURO, Slovenia take bronze

EHF / Joanne Harris
19 July 2026, 21:00

The Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 reached its climax on Sunday with the bronze medal match and the final. Hungary beat Sweden in overtime to claim their first-ever Men's 20 title, while Slovenia defeated Denmark for bronze.


SUNDAY 19 JULY

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20260719 SWE HUN BMI5811
Mihaela Bobar / FRH
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Mihaela Bobar / FRH
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Flaviu Buboi / FRH
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Flaviu Buboi / FRH
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Simion Sebastian Tataru / FRH
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Simion Sebastian Tataru / FRH
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Simion Sebastian Tataru / FRH
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Simion Sebastian Tataru

21:02

That's all from us - we hope you've enjoyed the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026! There's more to come from the Younger Age Category this summer, with the Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 throwing off in just 10 days time. Stay tuned for all our coverage of that tournament!

20:50

And hot off the (digital) press, here's the review of the final, outlining a proper thriller of a match to end an excellent tournament. Be sure you'll see a lot more of these young players in the future!

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20260719 HUN 9475
Younger Age Category

Hungary win maiden M20 European title in overtime

Hungary are the new champions of Europe. In the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026, they won in overtime against Sweden with a 34:32 and wrote their nam…

yesterday

20:45

The All-star Team of the tournament has been revealed! Liam Hultberg of Sweden, who was again important for his side in that final, is named as the MVP, alongside several of his teammates. Find out more here.

  • Goalkeeper: Viggo Håkansson (SWE)
  • Left wing: Simon Sejer Kristensen (DEN)
  • Left back: Aljuš Anžic (SLO)
  • Centre back: Márkó Eklemovic (HUN)
  • Line player: Arvid Andreasson (SWE) 
  • Right back: Måns Fredriksson (SWE)
  • Right wing: Alfred Arnelin (SWE)
  • Defender: Máté Mészáros (HUN)
  • MVP: Liam Hultberg (SWE)
  • Top scorer: Valdis Kalnins (LAT)

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20260719 8968
Younger Age Category

Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 All-star Team revealed

The best players of the tournament have been announced, with the MVP award going to Swedish centre back Liam Hultberg

yesterday

20:38

While we wait for the medal presentation, a quick look back at the bronze medal match - read the review, and watch the highlights!

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20260719 DEN SLO 7386
Younger Age Category

Slovenia win fourth bronze at Men's 20 EHF EURO

Slovenia beat Denmark 30:28 in the bronze medal match at the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026, winning their fourth bronze in the competition's histor…

yesterday

20:34

What a final to finish the tournament with!

Péter Gazsó is deservedly named as the player of the match for Hungary after that amazing 14-goal performance. Måns Fredriksson is Sweden's player of the match: he netted nine times from 13 attempts.

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15:45

Ahead of the bronze medal match, some facts for you:

  • this will be the second consecutive bronze medal match for Denmark
  • Denmark had an exceptional group phase, before losing by a goal to Spain in the main round, beating Switzerland in the quarter-finals and losing to Sweden in the semi-finals
  • Denmark have won many medals at the M20: four gold (1996, 1998, 2008, 2010), one silver (2004) and two bronze medals (2006 and 2024)  
  • Slovenia can also be proud of their under-20 heritage, as they won the competition in 2018, were runners-up in 2002, and have won the bronze medal match three times, in 2004, 2010 and 2012
  • Slovenia booked their quarter-final appearance as one of the two best third-ranked teams in the main round, and then went on to win (30:23) against titleholders Spain with a superb performance in defence, but ultimately failed against Hungary in the semi-final

15:30

The first news from today that should be reported was Israel's 36:31 victory over Croatia in their 15/16 placement match. The win gives Israel 15th place overall in this tournament, but crucially also secures them a ticket to the 26th IHF Men's Junior (U21) World Championship 2027. They join the 14 teams already qualified: Sweden, Hungary, Denmark, Slovenia, France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Austria, the Faroe Islands, Romania and Iceland. 

Israel had to come back from a 14:17 deficit at half-time to book their place at the World Championship: they equalised after 41 minutes and then really never looked back, with a string of goals. Guy Resch Erman and Loic Bakasu Bibange stood out particularly, scoring 11 and 10 times respectively. Matko Moslavec of Croatia also scored 10 times.

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15:15

Welcome to our live blog for the final day of the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026! We'll bring you all the action from what promise to be two exciting matches to decide positions one to four, starting in 45 minutes with the bronze medal match between Denmark and Slovenia. Here's the day preview!

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Younger Age Category

New Men’s 20 EHF EURO champions to be crowned

Sweden and Hungary contest for their maiden under-20 EHF EURO title, Denmark and Slovenia for bronze.

yesterday
20260719 HUN 9475
Previous Article Hungary win maiden M20 European title in overtime

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