Live shows take you through the EHF FINAL4 Women

28 May 2025, 13:00

Follow the EHF FINAL4 Women like never before — five live shows will be broadcast across the coming final weekend, guiding viewers through every stage of the pinnacle event. For all episodes, the three co-hosts of the EHF podcast The Spin, Victor Tomas, Martin Vilstrup and Bengt Kunkel, will be joined by Krim goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart. 

The programme starts on Friday 30 May with a special episode of The Spin, as the four semi-finalists participate in the media calls. The Spin episode coming from Budapest will be live on the Home of Handball YouTube and the EHFCL Facebook page from 12:00 CEST to 14:00 CEST, and uploaded to Spotify and other podcast platforms afterwards.

On Saturday 31 May — semi-finals day — the crew will broadcast live throughout the match day, with pre-match, half-time and post-match shows for both games direct from beside the court in MVM Dome. The show surrounding the matches will be exclusive to EHFTV and included in the match stream, so fans need not look far to find the next-level insights. 

For the big day of finals on Sunday 1 June, the programme will be the same. The shows surrounding the matches will include predictions, analysis and interviews. 

