Long waits for semi-finals end on thrilling day in Podgorica

Long waits for W19 EHF EURO semi-finals come to an end

For Spain, Austria and Germany, the semi-final qualification marked a return to the top four after lengthy periods. Austria last contested this phase at the W19 EHF EURO in 2011, Germany’s most recent appearance was in 2009 and Spain last played the semis in 2007.

Spain have taken two medals in the competition — silver in 2007, when they lost the final to Denmark, and bronze in 2002, beating the Netherlands. Austria have celebrated silverware at the W19 EHF EURO once before, taking the bronze on their one participation in the medal round 14 years ago. Germany ranked fourth when they played the semi-finals in 2009.

Denmark played the semi-finals and reached the trophy match at the last edition, losing to none other than Hungary. The Scandinavian team are also the record title holders at the W19 EHF EURO, with four trophies, the last of which came in 2015.

Concerning this generation, Denmark secured the silver medal at the W17 EHF EURO 2023, where Germany placed third. At the 2024 Youth World Championship, Spain took the title, Denmark were once again the runners-up, Germany placed fifth and Austria ranked 20th, marking a huge leap into the top four for Austria at this EURO. Also demonstrating the significant result for Austria in reaching the semi-finals is the fact that two years ago they were part of the lower-tier W17 EHF Championships, where they won their edition.