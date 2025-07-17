Long waits for semi-finals end on thrilling day in Podgorica
Austria, Spain, Germany and Denmark are the four teams left standing at the W19 EHF EURO 2025, following the quarter-finals on Thursday evening, which determined the semi-finalists. Spain defeated Croatia 23:11, Denmark beat Hungary 20:19 and Germany knocked out hosts Montenegro with a 35:33 victory. Perhaps the most notable quarter-final win belonged to Austria, as they beat France 29:26 after losing decisively to the same opponents in their previous game at the championship in Podgorica.
I think the mentality of our team [was the key to the win]. Our coaches — they were the best. They got us so good in the mentality area. We are a crazy team and we showed that to the whole world.
It was a very hard game because Montenegro played very good, and especially the people in the hall were all against us. It was very hard for us. But I think we won because we had team spirit and emotions, and we were with all our hearts there.
I think that we did a great defence. We were a unit and focused on what our coach told us — to be calm and the game was 60 minutes. So, we tried our best.