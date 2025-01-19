Low-scoring matches produce EHF Champions League drama

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
19 January 2025, 17:40

The first two matches of the day in the EHF Champions League Women each produced 44 goals and nailbiting drama. HB Ludwigsburg took a crucial 26:18 win against Buducnost, while Nykøbing Falster Håndbold engineered a fantastic comeback to save a point against Storhamar Handball Elite in a 22:22 draw.

In the later match, Odense Håndbold were dominant in both attack and defence as they delivered Rapid Bucuresti their eighth defeat in a row, 25:42.

  • NFH and Storhamar shared the spoils in a scrappy match, which produced the second lowest number of goals this season
  • Storhamar are now tied with CS Gloria 2018 BN with six points, while NFH are not far behind with four, in a fierce battle for the play-offs spot, with four group matches to go
  • with their fourth win of the season and their second in a row on their home court, Ludwigsburg are now six points ahead of Buducnost and hold the tiebreaker
  • Buducnost had another subpar attacking performance against Ludwigsburg, scoring the second lowest number of goals in a Champions League match, 18, two shy of the record set against the same opponents in February 2024
  • Odense dealt Rapid their worst-ever loss in history, after that record was already broken by the Romanian side in the previous match against Brest, lost by 12 goals
  • the Danish side also came close to breaking their record for number of goals in a single match, 44, set against Sävehof in November 2023

GROUP A

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) 22:22 (12:9)

After three consecutive losses, which saw them drop into seventh place in the group, Storhamar failed to turn the tide against NFH, although they did save a point. While NFH’s defence had a better outing than their average conceding rate of 30.4 goals per match, their attack was somehow limited. It turned out to be a scrappy match; NFH produced a 3:0 run late in the second half to tie the score at 19:19, but failed in their last attack to secure a win. The draw further complicates the battle for the last play-offs spot in the group.

20250119 Storhamar NFH Gabrielsen Quote
We got one point, but I think we should have two points today. We did some stupid mistakes in our attacking play in the last half of the second half. This is not the first time in the Champions League, and I am disappointed, because my players don’t learn from this. But Nykøbing fought hard, and this was a tough match.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite
20250119 Storhamar NFH Larsen Quote
This was another tough match against Storhamar. Every time we play against Storhamar it is like this. We know each other very well, and that gives both the teams opportunities to destroy the other team. It was a tough match physically. We were down three goals, and that is difficult in the Champions League, especially when there are not many goals. So we are happy with this draw.
Jakob Larsen
Head coach, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
20250119 Storhamar NFH 2
Fredrik Olastuen
20250119 Storhamar NFH 1
Fredrik Olastuen
20250119 Storhamar NFH 3
Fredrik Olastuen
20250119 Storhamar NFH 5
Fredrik Olastuen

GROUP B

HB Ludwigsburg (GER) vs Buducnost (MNE) 26:18 (13:10)

With only four points separating Ludwigsburg and Buducnost, last season’s runners-up faced a must-win match against the Montenegrin side and delivered a calm and collected performance, preventing their opponents from securing back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The German side, who had right back Viola Leuchter and left wing Antje Döll combine for 11 goals, took another big step towards the play-offs with this win, their fourth in 10 games, with their 6:3 start to the second half instrumental. Buducnost will fight with Rapid for the last play-offs place, but their woes in away matches continue, as they have now won only twice in 16 matches away from Podgorica.

Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 25:42 (15:20)

It is looking like a season to forget for Rapid, who have now set a record for their largest-ever loss twice in two matches and are on their longest-ever losing run, of eight matches. Odense led by three goals after less than five minutes and a 6:0 run at the start of the second half left Rapid floundering. Odense’s 42 goals is their second-highest score in Champions League history. The Romanian side have conceded 33.3 goals per match this season, by far the worst average in the competition, but still have chances to progress to the play-offs, as they maintain a two-point lead ahead of Buducnost. Odense, who had all but one outfield player score at least one goal, jumped to second place in the group with 16 points, one more than rivals Esbjerg.

20250119 Rapid Odense Sandru Quote
Today they showed they are really good and for us nothing worked today. It was hard to come back. It is a really painful loss.
Denisa Sandru
Goalkeeper, Rapid Bucuresti
20250119 Rapid Odense Tenholte Quote
We created a good defence, and from then on we just ran. That is one of our strength. With good defence and great attack you get a good game. I am really proud of the team.
Yara ten Holte
Goalkeeper, Odense Håndbold
20250119 Ludwigsburg Buducnost 7
Marco Wolf
20250119 Ludwigsburg Buducnost 5
Marco Wolf
20250119 Ludwigsburg Buducnost 1
Marco Wolf
20250119 Ludwigsburg Buducnost 3
Marco Wolf
20250119 Ludwigsburg Buducnost 2
Marco Wolf
20250119 Ludwigsburg Buducnost 4
Marco Wolf
20250119 Ludwigsburg Buducnost 6
Marco Wolf
20250119 Rapid Odense 4
Sabin Malisevschi
20250119 Rapid Odense 2
Sabin Malisevschi
20250119 Rapid Odense 3
Sabin Malisevschi
20250119 Rapid Odense 1
Sabin Malisevschi

Main photo © Fredrik Olastuen

