Low-scoring matches produce EHF Champions League drama
The first two matches of the day in the EHF Champions League Women each produced 44 goals and nailbiting drama. HB Ludwigsburg took a crucial 26:18 win against Buducnost, while Nykøbing Falster Håndbold engineered a fantastic comeback to save a point against Storhamar Handball Elite in a 22:22 draw.
In the later match, Odense Håndbold were dominant in both attack and defence as they delivered Rapid Bucuresti their eighth defeat in a row, 25:42.
We got one point, but I think we should have two points today. We did some stupid mistakes in our attacking play in the last half of the second half. This is not the first time in the Champions League, and I am disappointed, because my players don’t learn from this. But Nykøbing fought hard, and this was a tough match.
This was another tough match against Storhamar. Every time we play against Storhamar it is like this. We know each other very well, and that gives both the teams opportunities to destroy the other team. It was a tough match physically. We were down three goals, and that is difficult in the Champions League, especially when there are not many goals. So we are happy with this draw.
Today they showed they are really good and for us nothing worked today. It was hard to come back. It is a really painful loss.
We created a good defence, and from then on we just ran. That is one of our strength. With good defence and great attack you get a good game. I am really proud of the team.