The first two matches of the day in the EHF Champions League Women each produced 44 goals and nailbiting drama. HB Ludwigsburg took a crucial 26:18 win against Buducnost, while Nykøbing Falster Håndbold engineered a fantastic comeback to save a point against Storhamar Handball Elite in a 22:22 draw.

In the later match, Odense Håndbold were dominant in both attack and defence as they delivered Rapid Bucuresti their eighth defeat in a row, 25:42.