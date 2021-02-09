Löwen easily remain on top

Rhein-Neckar Löwen are still the measure of all things in Group D of the European League Men: The German side, EHF Cup winners in 2013, remained unbeaten after their clear 35:29 win at RK Trimo Trebnje. Having elven points from six matches on their tally, the gap to third-ranked Slovenian side is already seven points after their second straight defeat in their fourth match.

GROUP D:

RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) vs. Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 29:35 (13:19)

The 7:7 in minute 12 was the last levelled result, then Löwen scored a 5:0 run - and did not give the lead from their hands anymore.

The biggest margin were eight goals at 32:24.

Best scorers of a one-sided match were Dino Hamidovic (8 goals for Trebnje) and Patrick Groetzki with seven for Löwen.

The only statistic, won by the hosts, is the saving percentage of the goalkeepers, best Trimo option was Alexandar Tomic by seven saves.

Löwen had lost their last two matches on Slovenian ground before, both in the EHF Champions League group phase, both at Celje: 31:37 in 2017 and 28:32 in 2014.

The re-match is already scheduled for next Thursday, before, Löwen will already host Tatabanya on Tuesday.

A historic defeat for Trebnje

RK Trimo Trebnje had a perfect start in their first international season since 2009. After three victories in three qualification matches against Belenenses and Balatonfüred last summer, the Slovenian side won their first two European League group matches, before they lost 26:33 at Bitola. The 29:35 result against Rhein-Neckar Löwen is the first home defeat for the side of Uros Zorman in an international competition since the 25:28 against Konjuh Zivinice from Bosnia-Herzegovina on 12 October 2008 in the qualification of the Cup Winners’ Cup.