Löwen enjoy an easy-going evening and two points

Six victories and one draw, 13 points on their account – Rhein-Neckar Löwen are fully dominant in their European League group. Thanks to the 37:30 victory against Tatabanya on Tuesday night, the 2013 EHF Cup winners finally booked their Last 16 ticket, being nine points ahead of the fifth position. Tatabanya remain on zero points, but mathematically still can make it to the knock-out stage, if they win their last three matches.

GROUP D:

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs. Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) 37:30 (20:13)

After the 5:5, Löwen scored six straight goals and then even extended the gap to eight goals already before the break.

When right wing Patrick Groetzki scored his fourth of six goals, the advantage was double-digits for the first time at 23:13.

Funny enough, former Löwen back-court player Gabor Ancsin was top scorer for Tatabayana by seven goals.

For the third time in a row, Löwen score 30 or more goals. Groetzki and Jerry Tollbring were the best Löwen scorers by six goals each.

Already on Thursday, Löwen are back on court, facing Trebnje in another home, while the Hungarian side travels to Kadetten in Switzerland.

The Cat is back

After a minor injury had stopped goalkeeper Nikolas Katsigiannis to be part of the double-header at Kadetten Schaffhausen two weeks ago, the Greco-German was already back on track at the away win at Ljubljana against Trebnje. As Swedish World Championship silver medallist and All-Star-Team goalkeeper Andreas Palicka still recovers, “Katze” (The Cat) was again number one against Tatabanya and showed another strong performance with ten saves.