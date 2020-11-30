Löwen keep their perfect run going

In the first ever Monday match of the new European League Men, Rhein-Neckar Löwen took another deserved victory. In Györ, the 2013 EHF Cup winners defeated Grundfos Tatabanya KC 32:26 and remain on top of the table in Group D now with the maximum of six points from three matches. On the other hand, the hosts still wait for their first points after their second defeat.

GROUP D:

Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 26:32 (15:21)

Löwen started in express mode, forging ahead to 7:3 and 10:4 - when the score read 9:15, Tatabanya’s coach Vladan Matic took a time-out.

The hosts had their strongest period after the break, when they reduced the gap from 21:15 to 22:20 and were close to turning the match around, mainly thanks to their goalkeeper Laszlo Bartusz.

When Swedish wing Jerry Tollbring netted a counter-attack making it 30:25; the deal was sealed in the first-ever duel of both sides.

While Bence Zdolik was Tatabanya's top scorer with five goals, his teammate Adrian Sipos had to leave the court with a bruise over his eye right after the break.

Gensheimer is on fire again

He was three times top scorer of the EHF Champions League, now Uwe Gensheimer is a goal machine also in the European League. After six goals against Bitola and nine against GOG, the Löwen and German national team captain was on fire in Györ, netting seven times as top scorer for his side ahead of Alexander Petersson. Mainly in the first 15 minutes, was Gensheimer most unstoppable, the goal making it 10:4 was his sixth goal from his sixth attempt.