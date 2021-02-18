Löwen secure Last 16 spot 

For Rhein-Neckar Löwen, it was their second home victory within 48 hours, for Trimo Trebnje, it was the second defeat in the same span of time. Thanks to the 31:28 win, the German side remain unbeaten and booked their ticket to the knock-out stage, as they are currently eight points ahead of fourth-ranked Kadetten. The Lions had a tougher fight than expected against a brave Trebnje team - but they were able to count on a talented 19-year-old left back to see them home.

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs. RK Trimo Trebnje (SLO) 31:28 (15:11)

Rhein-Neckar also confirmed top position in the group with two rounds to play in the group phase.

Trebnje have lost their last four matches including the first leg against Löwen last week (29:35) and have not taken a point since the 28:24 win against Bitola on 1 December.

Löwen had a brilliant start thanks to an outstanding defence and goalkeeping by Nikolas Katsigiannis to lead 5:1 and 10:4.

Though Trebnje managed to improve constantly, the smallest gap throughout the whole match was three goals.

When Patrick Groetzkli made it 28:23 ten minutes before the end, the deal was sealed.

Next week, Trebnje host GOG, while Löwen travel to second-ranked side Pelister Eurofarm.

A night to remember for Ahouansou

Normally, Philipp Ahouansou is part of Löwen’s U21 team in the third division and one of the stars of the German U20 national team, but as coach Martin Schwalb is always trying to give experience to the young guns, the 19-year-old left back has a certain amount of playing time in the European League. Arriving on court after around 15 minutes on Wednesday, the 2.03 metres tall shooter scored and scored! After a total of 16 goals in the previous nine matches including qualification, Ahouansou scored eleven times in only 45 minutes against Trebnje.