Löwen top scorer Kirkeløkke aims for successful farewell

He hopes for a similar success like at the final weekend of the German cup in Cologne in 2023, when Löwen arrived as underdogs but left with the trophy, having beaten Flensburg in the semi-final and SC Magdeburg in the final.
“Maybe we like this role of underdogs, but Füchse Berlin have a world-class squad, play an outstanding season, and for such a long time we could not beat them in any competition,” says the Dane, referring to the fact that, including that 2021 semi-final of the EHF European League, Füchse have won the last seven matches against Löwen.
Kirkløkke will be up against several fellow Danish internationals in the Füchse squad: Mathias Gidsel, Hans Lindberg, and Lasse Andersson.
“You get used to face Danish players in German or international competitions. But it is still always fun to meet your friends. You talk before and after the matches, but for 60 minutes you are opponents, everybody wants to win.”
The EHF Finals in Hamburg are something special for Kirkeløkke anyway, as he leaves the club after the season to join their potential final opponents, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, who he sees as favoruites in their semi-final against Dinamo Bucuresti.
“To finish my five years at Löwen with another trophy would be a perfect farewell,” says the 2023 world champion and EHF EURO 2024 silver medallist.