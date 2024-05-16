Löwen top scorer Kirkeløkke aims for successful farewell

The 30-year-old Danish right back scored heavily against two teams from Lisbon – 14 times in a 36:35 away win against Sport Lisboa e Benfica, and 10 times in the first leg of the quarter-final against Sporting CP (32:29).

“Definitely, our performances in the European League were much better than in the Bundesliga. I really do not know why, but maybe we started well on the international stage and got this momentum and the confidence which we did not have in the league. We took both competitions seriously and put the same effort into them,” Kirkeløkke says.

After eliminating former EHF Champions League winners Vardar with two wins in the qualification round, Löwen continued in the group matchs with a five-game winning streak before they lost at HBC Nantes, followed by a surprise 29:26 defeat in their main round opener against Górnik Zabrze in Poland.

But this was the turning point in Kirkeløkke’s opinion: “Except the defeat in Zabrze, we played a strong European League season. We showed a great home match against Nantes, and after the really weak performance at Zabrze we struck back and won six matches in a row.”

Twice they beat German rivals TSV Hannover-Burgdorf in the main round, twice they beat former EHF Finals participants RK Nexe in the play-offs.