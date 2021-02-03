Löwen turn the tide with a 10:2 run

One day after their 30:30 draw in the first leg against Kadetten at Schaffhausen, when Rhein-Neckar Löwen let slip a clear lead from their hands after the break, the German side turned the tide today.

An intermediate 10:2 run was the key for the clear 34:27 victory on Wednesday handing a first European League defeat for the Swiss champions.

GROUP D

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 27:34 (15:15)

Löwen remain on top with now nine points from five matches, three points ahead of GOG and already five ahead of Kadetten

The German side decided the one-sided match thanks to a 10:2 run from 18:20 to 28:22 between the 36th-49th minutes

Top-scorer Uwe Gensheimer (nine goals) and Danish back Niclas Kirkelökke (7) were on fire

One day after their brilliant performance and an overall of 18 goals, Luka Maros and Donat Bartok were stopped by the Löwen defence, the Kadetten backcourt duo only scored four goals each

Gabor Csaszar was best scorer for his team by eight strikes

Both sides have away matches next week: Löwen travel to Trebnje in Slovenia and Kadetten to GOG in Denmark.



On club level, Gensheimer shines

The 2021 IHF Men’s World Championship was not a career-highlight of Uwe Gensheimer. The Rhein-Neckar Löwen and German national team captain only scored 17 times in Egypt, the lowest number of goals ever at his sixth World Championship with Gensheimer saying; “numbers do not lie, I can definitely play better”.

Now, at club level, the left wing is back on track scoring nine in both games at Schaffhausen two more than in his five matches at Egypt 2021.