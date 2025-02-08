Lubin and Thüringer end opponents' perfect records

Lubin and Thüringer end opponents' perfect records

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
08 February 2025, 21:45

Round 4 of the EHF European League Women group phase threw off with five matches on Saturday. KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin secured a vital 29:27 win in the Highlight Match in group C, ending HSG Blomberg-Lippe's faultless record.

In group A, Larvik defeated ATTICGO Bm Elche in Norway 30:23 and Thüringer HC inflicted H.C. Dunarea Braila their first loss in the group stage, winning 38:28. In group D, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames cruised past Paris 92 (28:24) to extend their undefeated streak, as did SCM Ramnicu Valcea against Sola HK in group B (38:34), with both teams on the cusp of booking a ticket for the quarter-finals.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP C

KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) 29:27 (15:13)

The unbeaten HSG Blomberg-Lippe began the match on the front foot as Steffen Birkner's squad took an early four-goal lead (7:3) in the ninth minute. But KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin strengthened and conceded only six more goals until half-time, which allowed the hosts to mount a comeback and take full control of the result. Even though Nieke Kühne (eight goals) and Ona Vegue (nine) were superb, Bozena Karkut's squad held on and celebrated an important victory, ending HSG Blomberg-Lippe's perfect record in the EHF European League group phase. Right back Kinga Jakubowska was the top scorer for the home side with seven goals.

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

Larvik (NOR) vs ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) 30:23 (16:9)

Thüringer HC (GER) vs H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU)

GROUP B

Sola HK (NOR) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 34:38 (15:22)

GROUP D

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) vs Paris 92 (FRA) 28:24 (16:13)

Main photo © Pawel Andrachiewicz/Foto Andrus

