Round 4 of the EHF European League Women group phase threw off with five matches on Saturday. KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin secured a vital 29:27 win in the Highlight Match in group C, ending HSG Blomberg-Lippe's faultless record.

In group A, Larvik defeated ATTICGO Bm Elche in Norway 30:23 and Thüringer HC inflicted H.C. Dunarea Braila their first loss in the group stage, winning 38:28. In group D, HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames cruised past Paris 92 (28:24) to extend their undefeated streak, as did SCM Ramnicu Valcea against Sola HK in group B (38:34), with both teams on the cusp of booking a ticket for the quarter-finals.