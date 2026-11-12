Lublin and Málaga chase comebacks in European League qualification round 3

Lublin and Málaga chase comebacks in European League qualification round 3

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
12 November 2026, 12:00

The EHF European League Women 2026/27 is set for an exciting weekend with the return legs of qualification round 3. PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin and Costa del Sol Málaga are among the clubs chasing comebacks on their home courts in a bid to secure a place in the group phase.

With no less than six first legs decided by three goals or less last weekend and a couple of double-headers on the agenda, in Denmark and Portugal, 12 group phase tickets remain up for grabs to complete the list of participants in the next stage.

Those 12 teams that take the aggregate wins from the two-leg qualification round 3 will join JDA Bourgogne Dijon, Thüringer HC, Ikast Håndbold and DVSC Skyline in the group phase.

QUALIFICATION ROUND 3, SECOND LEG

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin (POL) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)

Saturday 14 November, 18:00 CET
First leg: SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin 32:27 (17:16)

  • SCM Ramnicu Valcea celebrated a five-goal win in the first leg, after leading by one goal at half-time

  • Grâce Zaadi Deuna and Zoë Sprengers scored six goals for Valcea, while Aleksandra Rosiak led the scoring charts (also six) for Lublin; Gabrijela Bartulovic made 18 saves at a rate of 45 per cent for Valcea in the first leg

  • Lublin have featured in the EHF European League Women in each of the past six seasons, but reached the group phase only twice, in 2020/21 and 2023/24; Valcea have appeared in the competition three times before, reaching the quarter-finals on each occasion

  • coach Pawel Tetelewski's squad are joint-top in the Polish league after seven rounds, with only one defeat this season

  • Valcea, led by Constantin Florentin Pera, are on a six-match winning run across all competitions and sit in third place in the strong Romanian league

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Costa del Sol Málaga (ESP) vs VfL Oldenburg (GER)

Saturday 14 November, 19:00 CET
First leg: VfL Oldenburg (GER) vs Costa del Sol Málaga (ESP) 30:28 (15:12)

  • Malága suffered a two-goal loss to Oldenburg in the first leg, where Toni-Luisa Reinemann finished as the match top scorer with nine goals; three red cards were shown in the intense encounter

  • Costa del Sol Málaga last featured in the EHF European League group phase in 2023/24 and were semi-finalists of the EHF European Cup last season

  • the German club debuted in the EHF European League group phase last season and lifted the Challenge Cup back in 2007/08

  • VfL Oldenburg are on an impressive unbeaten streak of nine games across all competitions; their last defeat was in early September in the Bundesliga

  • Malága, under coach Jesús Gallardo Romero, have recorded three wins and one defeat at home across all competitions this season

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IN OTHER MATCHES

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB) vs Viborg HK (DEN)
Friday 13 November, 19:00 CET

Viborg HK (DEN) vs ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB)
Sunday 15 November, 16:00 CET

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs HK SK CHEB (CZE)
Friday 13 November, 20:30 CET

HK SK CHEB (CZE) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR)
Sunday 15 November, 16:00 CET

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN)
Saturday 14 November, 14:00 CET

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER)
Sunday 15 November, 15:00 CET

Boden Handboll IF (SWE) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)
Sunday 15 November, 16:00 CET

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Molde Elite (NOR)
Sunday 15 November, 16:30 CET

Tertnes Bergen (NOR) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)
Sunday 15 November, 17:00 CET

Larvik (NOR) vs St Amand HB-Porte du Hainaut (FRA)
Sunday 15 November, 17:00 CET

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)
Sunday 15 November, 18:00 CET

CSM Corona Brasov (ROU) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)
Sunday 15 November, 18:00 CET

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Photos © Der Sportfotograf - Fleix Schlikis; SCM Ramnicu Valcea; Lukas Trunk

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