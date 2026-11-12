With no less than six first legs decided by three goals or less last weekend and a couple of double-headers on the agenda, in Denmark and Portugal, 12 group phase tickets remain up for grabs to complete the list of participants in the next stage.
Those 12 teams that take the aggregate wins from the two-leg qualification round 3 will join JDA Bourgogne Dijon, Thüringer HC, Ikast Håndbold and DVSC Skyline in the group phase.
QUALIFICATION ROUND 3, SECOND LEG
HIGHLIGHT MATCHES
Saturday 14 November, 18:00 CET
First leg: SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin 32:27 (17:16)
SCM Ramnicu Valcea celebrated a five-goal win in the first leg, after leading by one goal at half-time
Grâce Zaadi Deuna and Zoë Sprengers scored six goals for Valcea, while Aleksandra Rosiak led the scoring charts (also six) for Lublin; Gabrijela Bartulovic made 18 saves at a rate of 45 per cent for Valcea in the first leg
Lublin have featured in the EHF European League Women in each of the past six seasons, but reached the group phase only twice, in 2020/21 and 2023/24; Valcea have appeared in the competition three times before, reaching the quarter-finals on each occasion
coach Pawel Tetelewski's squad are joint-top in the Polish league after seven rounds, with only one defeat this season
Valcea, led by Constantin Florentin Pera, are on a six-match winning run across all competitions and sit in third place in the strong Romanian league