With no less than six first legs decided by three goals or less last weekend and a couple of double-headers on the agenda, in Denmark and Portugal, 12 group phase tickets remain up for grabs to complete the list of participants in the next stage.

Those 12 teams that take the aggregate wins from the two-leg qualification round 3 will join JDA Bourgogne Dijon, Thüringer HC, Ikast Håndbold and DVSC Skyline in the group phase.

QUALIFICATION ROUND 3, SECOND LEG

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

Saturday 14 November, 18:00 CET

First leg: SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs PGE MKS El-Volt Lublin 32:27 (17:16)