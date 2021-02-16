Lucky Füchse remain unbeaten

They were close to their fifth victory in their sixth match, but in the end, Julien Rebichon spoiled the part of Füchse Berlin, when he netted the 34:34 with the final buzzer on Tuesday night. For Füchse, it was their sixth unbeaten group match in a row. But they were close to their first defeat on home ground after the 21:26 on 7 February 2018 against Saint-Raphael in the group phase opener.

GROUP B:

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs USAM Nimes (FRA) 34:34 (16:17)

Füchse have ten points on their tally now after six matches, Nimes have nine points after seven games.

The biggest gap in the first half was two goals, the 4:3 and the halftime score of 17:16 were Nimes’ only advances before the break. After the 20:19 scoreline, Nimes had not been ahead anymore, but Füchse could not cast the French side off despite being ahead six times with two goals.

Egyptian Mohamed Hishem Sanad was on fire in the starting period, netting in five of Montpellier’s first nine goals, at the break it was six. In the end, he was the top scorer of the match by eleven goals.

Nimes’ two Egyptians – Sanad and Ahmed Hesham Elsayed – scored an overall of 17 goals.

Füchse travel to Presov next week, while Nimes host Bucharest.

Andersson puts the pedal to the medal

After a weak start with only one goal from five attempts, Lasse Anderson became Berlin’s hero and almost the match-winner. The Danish World Champion, who had joined the Foxes last season from FC Barcelona, was on fire after minute 15 – and when he had scored the goal at 34:33 with his ninth strike, Berlin were close to another victory before Nimes levelled the result.