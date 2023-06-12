Luís Frade hails Barça’s “teamwork mindset”

Since Barça convincingly navigated their way past GOG in the quarter-finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 last month (37:30 away, 36:31 at home), Luís Frade has been confident and very ambitious for the last chapter of the season.

“I think that in a team like this, with several players of such quality, there will always be people who stand out,” the Portuguese international says. “In some games it will be one, in other games it will be another – it is part of the collective work, which is the most important of all and which allows us to shine individually.”

Frade underlines that going back to Cologne after locking up the Spanish domestic championship has been the goal of every player among Barça’s squad.

“It is very important to be a champion in our country, the victory routine always helps. But the EHF FINAL4 is something totally different from what we are used to,” says Frade, who missed the 2022 edition after tearing knee ligaments in November 2021. “There are two games, two true finals, where anything can happen. There is a very special atmosphere in Cologne and we want to win three in a row.”