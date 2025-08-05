A flattening market and the end of easy growth

Zajauncauskas painted the picture of current market conditions. “The growth of the global sports media rights market is slowing,” he stated, citing macroeconomic challenges, post-pandemic shifts in media consumption, and saturation in established leagues like LaLiga and the Bundesliga​.

This stagnation, he explained, has had profound implications. “It’s the end of easy money,” Zajancuaskas said, as fewer buyout deals and more partnerships with shared risk happen. Major agencies have pivoted away from underwriting rights, shifting instead toward service models. Others have exited the market altogether​.

A changing client landscape

In a fast-changing ecosystem, new players are stepping up. The so-called ‘New Kids on the Block’ – Amazon, Netflix – are meanwhile not new anymore. They are established and, increasingly, they are the clients rights-holders must attract.

Zajancauskas pointed to landmark examples such as the NBA’s global deal with Amazon, Netflix’s entry into NFL broadcasting, and its 10-year agreement with WWE. The takeaway is clear: whoever wants to attract these partners, their product needs to serve their goals – whether that is monetising Christmas subscriptions, or providing year-round content with a 365-day narrative.

The most significant transformation is the shift from transactional to partnership-based business models. Previously, it was about volume – more matches, more competitions, but there is a clear shift from quantity to quality. The focus is on fewer events, better storytelling, and deeper fan engagement.

The EHF’s early move pays off

In this context, Zajancauskas praised the EHF’s foresight in signing a 10-year agreement with Infront in 2018. “That deal was ahead of the curve,” he said. “It focused on strengthening the product and competition quality. It wasn’t just about rights – it was about building the ‘Home of Handball’ and aligning the federation with emerging industry trends.”

He also acknowledged the challenges ahead, as it is not just a media strategy, but it touches on competition structures, calendars, and content strategies as well. The product brought to the market in the next cycle must be fit for purpose, aligned with what partners need.

What Comes Next

Looking ahead to the next media rights tender, which has been announced for 2027 and covers the post-2030 period – Zajancauskas emphasised three key elements as the product has to be tailored for the market again:

create long-term incentives for partners

establish a 365-day narrative, not just highlight events

choose quality over quantity

Zajancauskas’ keynote provided a timely reality check – but also a roadmap. For the EHF and its stakeholders, the challenge now is to stay ahead of the curve once again, ensuring handball continues to thrive in a transformed media environment.