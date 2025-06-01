Lunde and Gjekstad give Odense’s success a Norwegian flavour

Katrine Lunde was instrumental to Odense’s fabulous comeback in Saturday’s semi-final against Metz Handball, the team that had arrived in Budapest on a 15-match winning streak.

Sharing playing time between the posts with Althea Reinhardt, Lunde wasn’t exceptional early on, saving only two of the first 10 shots she faced.

But when her team trailed by seven goals in the second half (22:15), Lunde stood up to the task and guided Odense into overtime (27:27), where some of her brilliant saves helped them to reach their first ever final (31:29).

“It was a tough match,” Lunde reflects, while, humble as she is, trying to downplay her own role.

“Every save is important. And it gives us more energy. I'm happy that I got some in the overtime. But I didn't have a perfect match. And Althea Reinhardt did a really great job in the first half and had an important penalty save.”

For Lunde, who arrived mid-season from Vipers Kristianstad, it is all about teamwork.

“The girls showed their mentality, that they wanted to try and do what we can,” she says. “I am really proud of the way how we did it in the end, and how we came back.”