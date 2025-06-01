Lunde and Gjekstad give Odense’s success a Norwegian flavour
Regular contenders in the EHF Champions League since the 2017/18 season, Odense Håndbold play their 100th match in Europe’s topflight on Sunday. And it will be by far their most important of all 100: the final at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 against titleholders Györi Audi ETO KC. “It will be a crazy match,” says goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, who can win her record eighth title.
Now we know how it feels to come to this arena. I know it will be cool game, and even more atmosphere on the stands. So, it will be a crazy match. But I hope we also try to enjoy it and don't be scared of all the noise and everything.