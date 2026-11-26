What happens when a life defined by handball reaches its next chapter?

'Lunde: Life and Death of an Athlete' takes viewers behind the achievements of the sport’s most decorated player to explore the person, the relationships and the emotions behind an extraordinary career.

The documentary premieres worldwide on the EHF’s Home of Handball YouTube channel on 28 November at 19:00 CET. In her native Norway, the free-to-air premiere follows on 29 November at 19:00 CET on TV2 Norway.

Produced jointly by Infront Productions and the European Handball Federation, the film marks a first for women’s national team handball and is the first feature-length documentary focused on an individual female handball player.

Five days, a lifetime of memories

Filmed over five days culminating in Lunde’s national team farewell in Kristiansand in April 2026, the documentary follows the legendary goalkeeper through an experience few athletes are prepared for: saying goodbye to the identity that has shaped their lives.

With access to her home, family and final preparations in the Norway jersey, the film moves between deeply personal conversations and the emotions surrounding her farewell match against Slovakia.

Viewers accompany Lunde from the family journey to the arena to her entrance onto the court with daughter Atina by her side, and the celebrations after the final whistle.

"I’ll always be Katrine the goalkeeper," Lunde says in the documentary. That bond with the sport lies at the heart of its title: not a literal death, but the closing of an athletic chapter and the transition towards a new stage of life.

Beyond the medals

At 46, Lunde’s achievements span more than two decades at the highest level. Her honours include three Olympic gold medals, three World Championship titles, seven EHF EURO crowns and seven EHF Champions League trophies. Yet this is a story about much more than winning.

Lunde speaks openly about motherhood, pregnancy during an elite sporting career, and the miscarriage she experienced before the EHF EURO 2020. Her relationship with her daughter Atina reveals another side of an athlete known worldwide for her composure between the posts.

Contributions from her parents, twin sister Kristine Lunde-Borgersen and long-time Norway teammates, including Nora Mørk and Camilla Herrem, help tell the story of the person behind the goalkeeper.

The film also returns to the goal her father once brought to the family’s summer cabin, allowing the sisters to practise together during their holidays – a reminder of where their journey began.

Bringing handball’s stories to the screen

The documentary builds on the EHF and Infront’s commitment to storytelling beyond live competition and portraying the stars of the game also outside of the court.

For 'Lunde', Infront Productions has once again brought together executive producer Nicklas Vinde and director Juan Lazzaro, the duo behind several of its recent major handball documentaries such as 'Founding Fathers – The Rise of Denmark’s Handball Empire', tracing the development of the Danish men’s national team into a global powerhouse, as well the 'Handball Diaries' series.

Additional productions include 'Kretzsche – The Handball Punk', exploring the life of German international Stefan Kretzschmar, and the EHF Champions League film 'Dare to Rise: Time for Champions' (produced for EHF Marketing) which was shortlisted for Sports Documentary of the Year at the 2025 Broadcast Sport Awards.

Now, Lunde’s story brings women’s national team handball into that documentary spotlight, offering established supporters and new audiences a personal perspective on one of the game’s defining figures.

Premiere information