Lunde, Nze Minko, Lekic and van Haaster: Introducing the role models project

15 September 2025, 14:00

“Sometimes it can be hard to see that you can reach what you want to reach. And you have somebody who can see that, yes, it’s possible. You can do whatever you want, actually.” 

These are the words of legendary Norwegian goalkeeper Katrine Lunde on the importance of role models. The most titled player in the game, with seven trophies in each the EHF Champions League and EHF EURO, three Olympic gold medals and two world titles, it is hard to imagine that Lunde could ever have doubted she would achieve her dreams in handball.  

That is the very essence of why role models are so important — to empower themselves as they chase their goals, everyone needs that belief, strength and determination that can be drawn from representation. Representation that comes from seeing others from your own community succeed. In the case of role models project associated with women’s handball platform Her Playground, that community is female handball players. 

Female role models have been a recurring theme in recent years as the EHF has ramped up efforts in the women’s game through events such as the Respect Your Talent programme and the two Women’s Handball Conferences held so far. Now, a targeted role models project begins. 

Lunde is one of four role models as part of the newly launched Her Playground platform, an initiative of the EHF aiming to support and empower girls and women — in handball, around it and beyond it. Estelle Nze Minko, Andrea Lekic and Joyce van Haaster complete the role models project.

A unique voice for women’s handball

Her Playground has been launched to give women’s handball its own unique voice — a fierce, creative and fearless voice that reflects the game. The four role models are emblematic of that voice. All enormous successes in their on-court careers, Lunde, Nze Minko, Lekic and van Haaster have also been chosen for their personal qualities such as authenticity, emotional intelligence and passion for the game.

“I joined the role models project because I consider it’s our obligation as experienced players to pass our knowledge and share our experience, not only with younger generations, but with anyone who is willing to listen and make a change,” says Lekic, who is one of just four players in the EHF Champions League “club of 1,000,” having netted 1,073 goals in her 18 seasons in the top-flight competition. 

The Serbian centre back ended her on-court career with the 2024/25 season, leaving an indelible legacy that includes the 2013 IHF World Player of the Year award, a Champions League title and a key role in one of her national team’s two medals.

“We, the players, are the centre stage of the sport, its biggest ambassadors and with this comes a huge responsibility — towards yourself, your teammates, your fans, family and friends. We are role models to many people, and with that we have the power to change things for better. Now, since I ended my playing career, it’s time to give back to the sport from which I received so much, and I am more than happy to do so.”

“A voice in the overly men’s dominated wheelchair handball”

Van Haaster is a present driving force in wheelchair handball. She is an especially important representative for women in the discipline, having been part of the sport’s rise in the Netherlands and earnt numerous All-star Team and MVP awards at national team championships.

Van Haaster came to wheelchair handball following a long journey that saw her playing on the Netherlands Younger Age Category national teams before discovering a tumour in her leg that changed her life. With her changed body, which meant she would have to play in a wheelchair she did not need off the court, van Haaster stayed away from handball for many years. But eventually she found her way back to her position as goalkeeper and reignited her passion. 

“I am very happy that wheelchair handball is included in this project. It is a great opportunity to raise awareness about wheelchair handball on a larger scale,” says van Haaster of her decision to become an official role model. “And of course also to give the women players a voice in the overly men’s dominated wheelchair handball.”

Van Haaster highlights one of the key reasons female role models are so important for young girls and other women: They must have women they can look up to; women they see breaking boundaries in male-dominated areas. Such aspirational figures can provide girls and young women with positive qualities — such as attitude, work ethic and social dynamics — to emulate, giving those watching the opportunity to envision themselves with those same characteristics that can then empower them towards their own version of success, whatever that may be.

Female role models also play an important part in the perceptions of boys and young men, making visible qualities that demand respect and encourage understanding of equality. 

“A role model is not necessarily someone that you want to copy”

As Nze Minko highlights, role models can be much more personal than achievement- or profession-related — their biggest value lies in who we aim to be as people.

“For me a role model is not necessarily someone that you want to copy, but more someone that you might admire at first, but helps you and inspires you to be the best version of yourself,” says France and Györ back Nze Minko. 

“I feel that it’s easier to admire someone that you really know, so I would say the women I admire the most are the ones that are the closest to me,” continues Nze Minko. “My family — my mother, my sister. I would also say my closest friends because I know them a lot so I know their challenges and I can see them facing them every day, so that inspires me.”

Staying true to yourself

Lunde’s description of a role model showcases how that link to a tangible activity is less important than the innate human characteristics, confirming the importance of role models in ultimately helping shape societal structures by empowering people, in this specific case young girls and women, to be their best selves. Empowered young women become empowered members of society, capable of driving change in both their personal and professional lives. 

“I would describe a role model like a person who is true to themselves. For me, it’s also to have some good values,” says Lunde. “It’s also not only about how you perform, but it’s also about how you are behaving outside, how you are with the media, how you are with the people around, and I think this is reflecting how you are. In this way you can lead other girls and just the way you are yourself, and that you are true against yourself.”

Get inspired with Lunde, Nze Minko, Lekic and van Haaster!

 

Photos: Uros Hocevar / kolektiff images

