Female role models have been a recurring theme in recent years as the EHF has ramped up efforts in the women’s game through events such as the Respect Your Talent programme and the two Women’s Handball Conferences held so far. Now, a targeted role models project begins.

Lunde is one of four role models as part of the newly launched Her Playground platform, an initiative of the EHF aiming to support and empower girls and women — in handball, around it and beyond it. Estelle Nze Minko, Andrea Lekic and Joyce van Haaster complete the role models project.

A unique voice for women’s handball

Her Playground has been launched to give women’s handball its own unique voice — a fierce, creative and fearless voice that reflects the game. The four role models are emblematic of that voice. All enormous successes in their on-court careers, Lunde, Nze Minko, Lekic and van Haaster have also been chosen for their personal qualities such as authenticity, emotional intelligence and passion for the game.

“I joined the role models project because I consider it’s our obligation as experienced players to pass our knowledge and share our experience, not only with younger generations, but with anyone who is willing to listen and make a change,” says Lekic, who is one of just four players in the EHF Champions League “club of 1,000,” having netted 1,073 goals in her 18 seasons in the top-flight competition.