Norway’s history-maker Lunde waves goodbye

“Legend”, “the greatest of all times”, “record-breaker” — grasping Katrine Lunde’s two-decade career at the top is almost impossible, as she closes an unforgettable chapter with Norway. At 45, she continues to reach new frontiers, and her third World Championship trophy is proof of that.

86 saves and a 47.2 per cent efficiency propelled Lunde to the top of the charts to be named the best goalkeeper of the competition, adding even more flavour to an already-perfect ending. This award crowns a long list of achievements for her in Norway’s jersey, including seven European titles (2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2020, 2022, 2024) and three Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2024).

Overall, she was included in seven All-star Teams while representing her country — at the EHF EUROs in 2008, 2010, 2012; Olympic Games in 2008, 2020; and World Championships in 2017, 2025 —, and was awarded MVP at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

But Katrine Lunde’s handball story does not stop here. She recently embarked on a new journey with her club team, ŽRK Crvena Zvezda, and continues to be a leading figure in the sport as a role model for Her Playground.