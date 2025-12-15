Lunde, Polman and Abbingh say heartfelt goodbyes to national jerseys

15 December 2025, 13:30

A mix of emotions took over Rotterdam on Sunday night as the final matches of the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship turned into a celebration for three outstanding players, who left important marks in the history of the sport.

Norwegian goalkeeper Katrine Lunde and Dutch stalwarts Estavana Polman and Lois Abbingh bid emotional farewells to their national teams, so let’s take a closer look at their impressive careers.

Norway’s history-maker Lunde waves goodbye

“Legend”, “the greatest of all times”, “record-breaker” — grasping Katrine Lunde’s two-decade career at the top is almost impossible, as she closes an unforgettable chapter with Norway. At 45, she continues to reach new frontiers, and her third World Championship trophy is proof of that.

86 saves and a 47.2 per cent efficiency propelled Lunde to the top of the charts to be named the best goalkeeper of the competition, adding even more flavour to an already-perfect ending. This award crowns a long list of achievements for her in Norway’s jersey, including seven European titles (2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2020, 2022, 2024) and three Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2024).

Overall, she was included in seven All-star Teams while representing her country — at the EHF EUROs in 2008, 2010, 2012; Olympic Games in 2008, 2020; and World Championships in 2017, 2025 —, and was awarded MVP at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

But Katrine Lunde’s handball story does not stop here. She recently embarked on a new journey with her club team, ŽRK Crvena Zvezda, and continues to be a leading figure in the sport as a role model for Her Playground.

GERNED25 Medal Ceremony UH17337
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff
GERNED25 Final Germany Vs Norway SP7 7298
Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff
GERNED25 Medal Ceremony 1JC2805
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
GERNED25 Final Germany Vs Norway SP8 6686
Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff

Emotional farewell for the Netherlands’ Abbingh and Polman

Endings are never easy, and for Dutch players Lois Abbingh and Estavana Polman, the 2025 IHF Women’s World Championship was even more difficult, as the Netherlands missed out on celebrating a medal. But the two back players had the privilege to play their last games in the orange jersey at home, in front of their own fans, as the final games of the tournament were played in Rotterdam. 

Lois Abbingh will forever be linked to a historical achievement for the Netherlands after scoring the winning shot that brought them the first World Championship trophy — and the only one so far — in 2019. Back then, she netted 71 goals to become the top scorer of the competition, forming a dream duo alongside teammate Estavana Polman, who became MVP and All-star centre back. 

Before the 2019 gold, the Netherlands clinched silver (2015) and bronze (2017), as both Abbingh and Polman proved crucial in these successful runs — and Abbingh was even named best left back in 2017. Two other EHF EURO medals — silver in 2016 and bronze in 2018 — complete their list of achievements with the national team.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Abbingh became the first handball player to be the flag bearer for her country.

GERNED25 Bronze Medal France Vs Netherlands SP9 9341
Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff
GERNED25 SF2 Netherlands Vs Norway 1JC3621
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
GERNED25 Bronze Medal France Vs Netherlands C4 8580
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
GERNED25 SF2 Netherlands Vs Norway 1JC3823
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
GERNED25 Bronze Medal France Vs Netherlands C4 8561
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff

20250312 Swe Nor 007
