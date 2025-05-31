Lunde's show in overtime pushes Odense to their first final

SEMI-FINAL

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 29:31 (16:13, 27:27)

Metz were the side having a narrow edge, but Helena Elver tilted the scale in the 15th minute for a short-lived Odense 8:7 lead

the French side really pushed Odense's back court line, thus pushing Odense to seek solutions on the wing position — they scored half of their goals in the first 20 minutes from those solutions

Metz had a blistering start to the second half — they spurred a 4:0 run and set a 20:13 lead, while leaving Odense without a goal for almost eighth minutes

in minute 38 Metz's run stopped and Odense stepped up a gear — with six consecutive goals they heated the MVM Dome back again

left wing Elma Halilcevic's direct red card in the 49th minute shocked Odense, but they quickly reassembled and continued the hunt

when Mie Højlund scored her third in the game, Odense finally levelled with Metz, giving a thrilling end — overtime

the overtime went Odense's way, with Katrine Lunde pushing her team to an historic win

Against all the odds, courtesy of Katrine Lunde

With the big-game experience of coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad and the legendary Katrine Lunde, Odense defied the odds and ended Metz’s 16-game unbeaten streak in overtime of their semi-final. Thale Deila and Elma Halilcevic charged Odense's comeback midway through the second half, slicing through Metz's defence and Mie Højlund, one of the club's longest serving members, delivered a top performance in defence and levelled to 24:24 just eighth minutes before the end. That was the ground for what was coming.

From trailing by seven to leading by one in the second half, having a draw and going to overtime — they have seen it all. But they delivered when it was the most important. They kept their heads cool in the overtime and had a two-goal cushion. How? Well it's enough to just say — Katrine Lunde. The legendary goalkeeper delivered an incredible performance with eight saves at 40 per cent save efficiency, and pushed her side to the final, where she will have a chance to fight for her eighth title.