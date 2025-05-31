Lunde's show in overtime pushes Odense to their first final

SEMI-FINAL
Metz Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 29:31 (16:13, 27:27)
- Metz were the side having a narrow edge, but Helena Elver tilted the scale in the 15th minute for a short-lived Odense 8:7 lead
- the French side really pushed Odense's back court line, thus pushing Odense to seek solutions on the wing position — they scored half of their goals in the first 20 minutes from those solutions
- Metz had a blistering start to the second half — they spurred a 4:0 run and set a 20:13 lead, while leaving Odense without a goal for almost eighth minutes
- in minute 38 Metz's run stopped and Odense stepped up a gear — with six consecutive goals they heated the MVM Dome back again
- left wing Elma Halilcevic's direct red card in the 49th minute shocked Odense, but they quickly reassembled and continued the hunt
- when Mie Højlund scored her third in the game, Odense finally levelled with Metz, giving a thrilling end — overtime
- the overtime went Odense's way, with Katrine Lunde pushing her team to an historic win
Against all the odds, courtesy of Katrine Lunde
With the big-game experience of coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad and the legendary Katrine Lunde, Odense defied the odds and ended Metz’s 16-game unbeaten streak in overtime of their semi-final. Thale Deila and Elma Halilcevic charged Odense's comeback midway through the second half, slicing through Metz's defence and Mie Højlund, one of the club's longest serving members, delivered a top performance in defence and levelled to 24:24 just eighth minutes before the end. That was the ground for what was coming.
From trailing by seven to leading by one in the second half, having a draw and going to overtime — they have seen it all. But they delivered when it was the most important. They kept their heads cool in the overtime and had a two-goal cushion. How? Well it's enough to just say — Katrine Lunde. The legendary goalkeeper delivered an incredible performance with eight saves at 40 per cent save efficiency, and pushed her side to the final, where she will have a chance to fight for her eighth title.