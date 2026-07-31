M18 EHF Championship 2026 events in Skopje and Telavi ready for throw-off

M18 EHF Championship 2026 events in Skopje and Telavi ready for throw-off

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
31 July 2026, 12:00

A few days after the Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 started in Serbia, two tournaments with national teams from the same age category are ready to get underway as well in North Macedonia and Georgia, respectively. The Men's 18 EHF Championship I 2026 in Skopje throws off with eight teams competing over two groups on Monday (3 July), a day after the Men's 18 EHF Championship II 2026 in Telavi, featuring one six-team round-robin group, has opened on Sunday. The finals at both events are scheduled for Sunday 9 July.

All matches of the M18 EHF Championship I and II will be streamed live on EHFTV. There is a tournament pass available which gives access to the streams from both events.

Men's 18 EHF Championship I 2026 (Skopje, MKD)

  • the eight-team field, drawn into two groups of four, does not include host nation North Macedonia, who are competing at the M18 EHF EURO
  • the top two teams from both groups will meet in the semi-finals on Saturday 8 July
  • the third place match (throw-off at 17:00 CEST) and the final (19:30 CEST) conclude the event on Sunday 9 July
  • group A of the preliminary round is headlined by Romania, who meet Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine, respectively
  • Latvia were the runners-up of the M18 EHF Championship 2024 in Slovakia, after losing the final against Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • in group B, Greece, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Estonia will battle it out for the semi-final spots
  • the Netherlands reached the semi-finals in 2024 in Slovakia before finishing fourth

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

M18 Qual MKD KOS 07.01.2024 7001

Men's 18 EHF Championship II 2026 (Telavi, GEO)

  • no draw for the preliminary round was needed as the six participants will all meet each other once in a round-robin group
  • the final standings in the group determine the pairings for Sunday 9 July
  • the teams finishing first and second will play for the title in the final (throw-off at 16:15 CEST), the teams ranked third and fourth meet again for the bronze medal (14:00 CEST), and the teams ending in the fifth and sixth positions compete in the 5/6 placement match (11:45 CEST)
  • Kosovo and Georgia are set for a rematch of their final at the M18 EHF Championship 2024, which then-hosts Kosovo won 30:22
  • hosting the event this time, Georgia are also up against Great Britain, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Kosovo and Belgium, respectively
  • Belgium won the bronze medal in Kosovo two years ago, after beating Luxembourg 36:22

 

photos ©  Nikolle Quni (main); Slovakian Handball Federation (in-text)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

07192026 NED EST 105
Previous Article Creating a future-proof handball community in the Netherlands
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 4Aac02ea15b9 AM (1)
Next Article “Just sport”? Think again: A look through the UN lens

Latest news

More News