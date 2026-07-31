A few days after the Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 started in Serbia, two tournaments with national teams from the same age category are ready to get underway as well in North Macedonia and Georgia, respectively. The Men's 18 EHF Championship I 2026 in Skopje throws off with eight teams competing over two groups on Monday (3 July), a day after the Men's 18 EHF Championship II 2026 in Telavi, featuring one six-team round-robin group, has opened on Sunday. The finals at both events are scheduled for Sunday 9 July.