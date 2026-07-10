M20 EHF EURO: What teams have to do to reach the main round

M20 EHF EURO: What teams have to do to reach the main round

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European Handball Federation
10 July 2026, 14:30

Ahead of the last matchday in the preliminary round on Saturday, here is — group by group — what the teams at the Men's 20 EHF EURO in Romania need to do to reach the tournament's main round. Matches on all three courts — BT Arena and Horia Demian Sports Hall in Cluj-Napoca, Turda Arena in Turda — are streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions and subscriptions apply). 

Group A

  • Germany have qualified for the main round
  • Portugal qualify for the main round if they:
    • win or tie against FRA
  • France qualify for the main round if they:
    • win against Portugal
  • Greece cannot qualify for the main round anymore

Group B*

  • Switzerland qualify for the main round if they:
    • win or tie against Faroe Islands
    • lose against Faroe Islands by 18 goals or less
    • lose against Faroe Islands and Serbia lose or tie
  • Faroe Islands qualify for the main round if they:
    • win against Switzerland
    • tie against Switzerland and Serbia lose
    • lose against Switzerland and Türkiye win by no more than 22 goals (or 23 while scoring less than 43 goals
  • Serbia qualify for the main round if they
    •  win or tie against Türkiye and Faroe Islands lose or tie
    •  win against Türkiye and Faroe Islands win with 20 goals or more (or 19 and Switzerland score no more than 21 goals)
  • Türkiye qualify for the main round with 
    • a win against Serbia by 24 goals or more and a Faroe Islands losing

Group C*

  • Spain qualify for the main round with
    • a win or tie against Austria
    • a loss against Austria by 5 goals or less
    • a loss against Austria, while Iceland lose or tie
  • Iceland qualify for the main round with
    • a win or tie against Latvia while Austria lose or tie
    • a win against Latvia while Spain lose with six goals or more or with four goals or less
    • a win against Latvia while Spain lose with 5 goals and Austria score not 34 or more goals and Spain do not score 29 or more goals
  • Austria qualify for the main round with
    • a win or a tie against Spain while Iceland lose
    • a win against Spain while Iceland tie or lose
    • a win against Spain with 6 goals or more
    • a win against Spain by 5 goals while scoring 34 goals or more
    • a loss against Spain while Latvia win with 14 goals difference or less
    • a loss against Spain while Latvia win with 15 goals but not scoring 38 goals or more
  • Latvia qualify for the main round with
    • a win against Iceland by 16 goals or more while Austria lose
    • a win against Iceland by 15 goals and scoring 38 goals or more while Austria lose

Group D

  • Denmark have qualified for the main round
  • Norway qualify for the main round if they:
    • win or tie against Croatia
  • Croatia qualify for the main round if they:
    • win against Norway
  • North Macedonia cannot qualify for the main round anymore 

Group E*

  • Sweden qualify for the main round with
    • a win or tie against Bosnia Herzegovina
    • a loss against Bosnia Herzegovina while Israel lose or tie
    • a loss against Bosnia Herzegovina by 9 goals or less
  • Israel qualify for the main round with
    • a win against Romania
    • a tie against Romania while Bosnia Herzegovina lose or tie
    • a loss against Romania by 6 goals or less while Bosnia Herzegovina lose
  • Bosnia Herzegovina qualify for the main round with
    • a win against Sweden while Israel tie or lose
    • a tie against Sweden while Israel lose
    • a win against Swede with 10 goals difference or more
  • Romania qualify for the main round with
    • a win against Israel by 7 goals or more while Bosnia Herzegovina lose

Group F*

  • Hungary qualify for the main round with
    • a win or tie against Poland
    • a loss against Poland while Slovenia lose or tie
    • a loss against Poland by 3 goals or less
  • Slovenia qualify for the main round with
    • a win against Czechia
    • a tie against Czechia while Poland lose or tie
    • a loss against Czechia by 3 goals or less while Poland lose
    • a loss against Czechia by 4 goals while scoring 25 goals or more while Poland lose
  • Poland qualify for the main round with
    • a win against Hungary by 4 goals or more while Slovenia win
    • a win against Hungary while Slovenia tie or lose
    • a tie against Hungary while Slovenia lose
    • a loss against Hungary while Slovenia lose by 5 goals or more but not by more than 9 goals
    • a loss against Hungary while Slovenia lose by 4 goals while Slovenia do not score 24 goals or more
    • a loss against Hungary while Slovenia lose by 10 goals and Czechia do not score 42 goals or more
  • Czechia qualify for the main round with
    • a win against Slovenia by 11 goals or more while Poland lose
    • a win against Slovenia by 10 goals while scoring 43 goals or more and Poland lose

*in case three teams end up with the same amount of points, a so-called 'small table' among the teams concerned will decide the final ranking in the group. These options have been excluded in this overview.

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