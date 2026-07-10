M20 EHF EURO: What teams have to do to reach the main round

Group A
- Germany have qualified for the main round
- Portugal qualify for the main round if they:
- France qualify for the main round if they:
- Greece cannot qualify for the main round anymore
Group B*
- Switzerland qualify for the main round if they:
- win or tie against Faroe Islands
- lose against Faroe Islands by 18 goals or less
- lose against Faroe Islands and Serbia lose or tie
- Faroe Islands qualify for the main round if they:
- win against Switzerland
- tie against Switzerland and Serbia lose
- lose against Switzerland and Türkiye win by no more than 22 goals (or 23 while scoring less than 43 goals
- Serbia qualify for the main round if they
- win or tie against Türkiye and Faroe Islands lose or tie
- win against Türkiye and Faroe Islands win with 20 goals or more (or 19 and Switzerland score no more than 21 goals)
- Türkiye qualify for the main round with
- a win against Serbia by 24 goals or more and a Faroe Islands losing
Group C*
- Spain qualify for the main round with
- a win or tie against Austria
- a loss against Austria by 5 goals or less
- a loss against Austria, while Iceland lose or tie
- Iceland qualify for the main round with
- a win or tie against Latvia while Austria lose or tie
- a win against Latvia while Spain lose with six goals or more or with four goals or less
- a win against Latvia while Spain lose with 5 goals and Austria score not 34 or more goals and Spain do not score 29 or more goals
- Austria qualify for the main round with
- a win or a tie against Spain while Iceland lose
- a win against Spain while Iceland tie or lose
- a win against Spain with 6 goals or more
- a win against Spain by 5 goals while scoring 34 goals or more
- a loss against Spain while Latvia win with 14 goals difference or less
- a loss against Spain while Latvia win with 15 goals but not scoring 38 goals or more
- Latvia qualify for the main round with
- a win against Iceland by 16 goals or more while Austria lose
- a win against Iceland by 15 goals and scoring 38 goals or more while Austria lose
Group D
- Denmark have qualified for the main round
- Norway qualify for the main round if they:
- win or tie against Croatia
- Croatia qualify for the main round if they:
- North Macedonia cannot qualify for the main round anymore
Group E*
- Sweden qualify for the main round with
- a win or tie against Bosnia Herzegovina
- a loss against Bosnia Herzegovina while Israel lose or tie
- a loss against Bosnia Herzegovina by 9 goals or less
- Israel qualify for the main round with
- a win against Romania
- a tie against Romania while Bosnia Herzegovina lose or tie
- a loss against Romania by 6 goals or less while Bosnia Herzegovina lose
- Bosnia Herzegovina qualify for the main round with
- a win against Sweden while Israel tie or lose
- a tie against Sweden while Israel lose
- a win against Swede with 10 goals difference or more
- Romania qualify for the main round with
- a win against Israel by 7 goals or more while Bosnia Herzegovina lose
Group F*
- Hungary qualify for the main round with
- a win or tie against Poland
- a loss against Poland while Slovenia lose or tie
- a loss against Poland by 3 goals or less
- Slovenia qualify for the main round with
- a win against Czechia
- a tie against Czechia while Poland lose or tie
- a loss against Czechia by 3 goals or less while Poland lose
- a loss against Czechia by 4 goals while scoring 25 goals or more while Poland lose
- Poland qualify for the main round with
- a win against Hungary by 4 goals or more while Slovenia win
- a win against Hungary while Slovenia tie or lose
- a tie against Hungary while Slovenia lose
- a loss against Hungary while Slovenia lose by 5 goals or more but not by more than 9 goals
- a loss against Hungary while Slovenia lose by 4 goals while Slovenia do not score 24 goals or more
- a loss against Hungary while Slovenia lose by 10 goals and Czechia do not score 42 goals or more
- Czechia qualify for the main round with
- a win against Slovenia by 11 goals or more while Poland lose
- a win against Slovenia by 10 goals while scoring 43 goals or more and Poland lose
*in case three teams end up with the same amount of points, a so-called 'small table' among the teams concerned will decide the final ranking in the group. These options have been excluded in this overview.