M20 EHF EURO: What teams have to do to reach the main round

Ahead of the last matchday in the preliminary round on Saturday, here is — group by group — what the teams at the Men's 20 EHF EURO in Romania need to do to reach the tournament's main round. Matches on all three courts — BT Arena and Horia Demian Sports Hall in Cluj-Napoca, Turda Arena in Turda — are streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions and subscriptions apply).