Machineseeker and EHF Champions League extend winning partnership

MEDIA RELEASE: The cooperation between EHF Marketing and Europe’s leading operator of online marketplaces for used machines and commercial vehicles enters its fourth season

The Machineseeker Group, Europe’s leading operator of online marketplaces for used machines and commercial vehicles, remains title partner of the EHF Champions League Men for the fourth consecutive year.

The upcoming 2025/26 season is set for the continuation of Machineseeker’s successful collaboration with the premium club handball competition which started in 2022/23.

EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, and the Machineseeker Group announced the prolongation of the title partnership for another year on Friday at the EHF Champions League group phase draw in Vienna.

This joint commitment capitalises on the outstanding results of the previous years and underlines the perfect fit between the Machineseeker Group’s key markets — from Spain to Scandinavia and Eastern Europe — and European club handball.

For next season, the competition’s final weekend will retain its name, highlighting one of the Machineseeker Group’s leading brands: the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 will gather the four best teams of the season in the pinnacle event hosted at Cologne’s LANXESS arena on 13 and 14 June next year.

The Machineseeker Group joined Europe’s club handball family in 2022 and have since become a long-standing partner of EHF Marketing, with the two organisations joining forces to deliver unforgettable experiences at the highest level of the sport on every occasion.

The 2024/25 season marked another milestone in the Machineseeker Group’s involvement in handball and an extension of their commitment to handball, with Maschinensucher signing as the official title partner for the Maschinensucher EHF Finals Men 2025, the final weekend of the EHF European League Men.

Sven Schmidt, Co-CEO of the Machineseeker Group, said: “We are proud to enter our fourth year as title sponsor of the EHF Champions League and the EHF FINAL4 — with the latter being the undisputed highlight of European club handball. Handball is perfectly suited to remain visible as a digital market leader — not only in Germany, but throughout Europe. Anyone seeking reach, relevance, and emotional brand loyalty cannot ignore sports sponsorship — and in European handball, one cannot ignore Maschinensucher, Machineseeker, and TruckScout24.”

David Szlezak, Managing Director of the EHF Marketing, added: “The sponsorship extension follows a strong performance of the competition in the 2024/25 season, including a great collaboration with Machineseeker which was even extended to the EHF Finals for the first time. Of the many innovative promotions at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, TruckScout24’s hot-air balloon, offering a unique perspective on the entire event area, was my personal highlight. We are looking forward to taking the competition to yet another level together with Machineseeker again next season.”

