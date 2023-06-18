Machineseeker prolongs title partnership of EHF Champions League Men

Machineseeker Group, Europe’s leading operator of online marketplaces for used machines and commercial vehicles, continues to be the title partner of the EHF Champions League Men, Europe’s premium club handball competition, for the upcoming season 2023/24.

The one-year extension, brokered by EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, was signed on Sunday, 18 June at the closing press conference of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023.

The EHF Champions League Men will continue to be named Machineseeker EHF Champions League in the 2023/24 season. The EHF FINAL4 Men 2024, the competition’s final weekend and undisputed top event in Cologne, will be named TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024, highlighting one of the Group’s leading marketplaces.

As part of the sponsorship, Machineseeker receives extensive exposure at all 132 matches in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League including floor stickers and LED presence as well as integration in all relevant digital channels and websites of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing, said: "We are very proud to extend our partnership with Machineseeker and are looking forward to working together to lift the competition to the next level in the upcoming season. The sponsorship extension follows a strong performance of the competition in 2022/23, including a great cooperation with our title partner during the regular season and many innovative actions at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 during the weekend, with the presentation of the official match balls being my personal highlight. This has justified the trust Machineseeker put in us last summer.”

Sven Schmidt, Managing Director of Machineseeker, said: “The Machineseeker EHF Champions League showcases the best of the best in European handball and fits perfectly to our profile as market leader with number one marketplaces all over Europe. We are looking forward to entering a second season as title partner of this premium competition and having an impactful and strong visibility with the Machineseeker and TruckScout24 brands.