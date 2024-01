Yalikavaspor dominant in Turkish derby

The two clubs from Türkiye, Ankara Yenimahalle BSK and Armada Praxis Yalikavaspor, are facing each other in the Last 16, so one Turkish team is certain to reach the quarter-final. And, after the first leg, Yalikavaspor seem to have a better chance, as they defeated their domestic rivals away from home, 27:23.

Still, nothing is yet clear in that tie, and in the second leg next Saturday, Ankara will try to take revenge away in Bodrum – even if this task does not seem easy.