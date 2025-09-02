Madsen: “Expectations are very high, and that’s what motivates me”

Seven new players joined Paris Saint-Germain, six left, and a new coaching staff took over, with Stefan Madsen now at the wheel assisted by Henrik Møllgaard, the former Danish international who played under Madsen at Aalborg Håndbold and also spent three seasons at PSG, in 2015-18.

“But it’s not like we are starting from scratch either,” explains Madsen, who arrived after Raul Gonzalez had led the team for seven seasons. “I have a lot of respect for what has been done here before, but we have to make small changes, because I have my own way of coaching. And that takes some time.”

Looking at the new players’ profiles, it seems clear that Paris will embrace a more Scandinavian way of playing this season. While Swedish national team players Emil Mellegård and Sebastian Karlsson will reinforce the wing positions, centre back Noah Gaudin — who played in Skjern for a couple of seasons — will help Luc Steins in the back court.

“So far, we are going the right way. Not quite where we want to be, but this team has a lot of potential. Give us a couple of months, and we will be better than we are now,” promises Madsen.