Madsen: “Expectations are very high, and that’s what motivates me”
This summer has been unusually busy for Paris Saint-Germain. After sticking with the same coach for a number of years and only making a handful of changes to the playing squad each season, the club from the French capital has changed almost everything this time. Will new head coach Stefan Madsen guide PSG to success in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26?
I have a lot of respect for what has been done here before, but we have to make small changes, because I have my own way of coaching. And that takes some time.