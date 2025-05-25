Madsen’s 12 strikes secure bronze medal for Kiel
Speed, power and goals were the ingredients of the all-German placement match of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 in Hamburg. THW Kiel were able to count on their Danish world champion Emil Madsen, who netted 12 times in the 37:31 victory.
After making it from qualification to the EHF Finals, Melsungen conceded their second defeat in Hamburg — but go home with one trophy after the final: young Spaniard Ian Barrufet is the overall top scorer of the EHF European League with a total of 81 goals since the start of the group matches.
It was my dream to win a European trophy in my last match, but finally we won the bronze medals. This is what stays. Now I am tired, happy about the win – and now I am really looking forward to drinking a cool beer in the dressing room.
It was the end of this European League, we’re proud of the season that we did, we’re proud of being here sharing this final four with three other teams who are Champions League winners. Just keep going, and let’s see if next season we can reach more final fours, this is our wish. We know it’s hard but we want to try again.