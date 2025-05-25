Madsen’s 12 strikes secure bronze medal for Kiel

25 May 2025, 16:45

Speed, power and goals were the ingredients of the all-German placement match of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 in Hamburg. THW Kiel were able to count on their Danish world champion Emil Madsen, who netted 12 times in the 37:31 victory.

After making it from qualification to the EHF Finals, Melsungen conceded their second defeat in Hamburg — but go home with one trophy after the final: young Spaniard Ian Barrufet is the overall top scorer of the EHF European League with a total of 81 goals since the start of the group matches.

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

THW Kiel (GER) vs MT Melsungen (GER) 37:31 (18:18)

  • the first half was full-speed handball with 36 goals, almost no defence and goalkeeping and a deserved draw
  • netting for 10:10, Melsungen’s Ian Barrufet became the top scorer of the EHF European League season. He finished with 81 goals in total
  • right after the break, Kiel managed to pull ahead to 25:21 with a 5:0 run, as goalkeeper Andreas Wolff made some saves, despite a red card for Petter Øverby after a foul against Nikolaj Enderleit
  • in the 45th minute Barrufet also had to leave the court after being handed a red card for foul against Emil Madsen, as the match turned into an high-intensity clash
  • following five goals in the first half, Madsen finally became the Zebras’ hero with 12 goals

Intense battle, full speed, spectacular goals

Usually, the fight for a bronze medal at a final weekend includes two tired and disappointed teams, but not at the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 in Hamburg. Both sides showed the full will to win and both wanted to make their fans in the Barclays Arena happy after the unlucky defeats on Saturday.

Mainly in the first half, Kiel and Melsungen were out for goals, not thinking that much about tactical concepts or defence strategies. The 12,000 fans in the Barclays Arena saw impressive goals, incredible speed and many young players proving their place, such as Florian Drosten (Melsungen) and Linus Kutz (Kiel).

And finally, even the goalkeepers made their mark: Andreas Wolf for Kiel and 44-year-old Carsten Lichtlein between the MT posts.

But when it counted, it was Emil Madsen with his hammer goals. In the final minutes, Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu produced a series of mouthwatering, spectacular strikes, finishing the match on nine goals.

It was my dream to win a European trophy in my last match, but finally we won the bronze medals. This is what stays. Now I am tired, happy about the win – and now I am really looking forward to drinking a cool beer in the dressing room.
Patrick Wiencek
Line player, THW Kiel
It was the end of this European League, we’re proud of the season that we did, we’re proud of being here sharing this final four with three other teams who are Champions League winners. Just keep going, and let’s see if next season we can reach more final fours, this is our wish. We know it’s hard but we want to try again.
Roberto Parrondo
Head coach, MT Melsungen
