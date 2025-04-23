Magdeburg and Veszprém all square after dramatic quarter-final opener
Nothing could separate SC Magdeburg and One Veszprém HC in their opening clash, with the scoreboard locked at 26:26 after a dramatic 60 minutes. Even in the number of shots there was a tie (37:37).
Veszprém advanced directly to the quarter-finals by topping Group A, while Magdeburg fought their way through the play-offs with commanding performances against Dinamo București. That same grit was on display again on home court, as they kept Veszprém within reach throughout, overturning a four-goal deficit to ensure everything will be decided next week in Hungary.
I am sorry for Matthias Musche who will be out for a couple of months. In the first half we could not show what we wanted to do, but Veszprem played a fantastic defence. But at the end we even had the chance to win the game after a fantastic fight. Now the score is equal before the game in Veszprem. We will give all we have to reach our dream.
It is never easy to play in Magdeburg. The atmosphere was amazing. We knew there would be no desicion done today. We will give all we have next week with our fans to win the game and go to Cologne. Congratulations to both teams on a great game.