Magdeburg get closer to the quarter-finals

FC Porto can tip the scales for a play-off spot

The decision on the sixth position and the final spot for the play-offs from group A could possibly be decided before the final round: If Plock lose their round 13 match on Thursday against Paris and Zagreb win the postponed match at Porto on Sunday, the Croatian record champions would clinch the sixth spot. However, if Porto win their last three matches (at Veszprem, and at home against Zagreb and Plock) even the Portuguese side would have a chance to qualify. But, even if Porto is eliminated tomorrow, they can tip the scale, as they will host the remaining two aspirants on home ground.