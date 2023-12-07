Magdeburg take MOTW in Porto, Plock shock Veszprém

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League is officially over for 2023, even though we will still see plenty of it in February, as four rounds are still left to play in the group phase.

On Thursday, EHF Champions League waved 2023 farewell in style, with five exciting matches on the schedule. No other team than Barça has managed to secure its presence in the play-offs so far, however, we now know for sure that Eurofarm Pelister will not make it past the group phase, as the team from North Macedonia suffered its tenth defeat of the season falling short against Zagreb (22:23). In the other group A game, Paris made a huge comeback to take their second win of the season against Aalbor - this time in Denmark (32:30).

In group B, Barça remain firmly ahead in the standings after beating Celje (39:30), while the sensation came from Plock, with the Polish side defeating Veszprém, partly thanks to a stunning first half (37:30).

SC Magdeburg secured points in the last Match of the Week of 2023, in what was the eighth straight European win for the titleholders. With Janus Smarason being elected Player of the Match, SCM finished the year in style (40:31).