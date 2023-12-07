20231207

Magdeburg take MOTW in Porto, Plock shock Veszprém

07 December 2023, 23:30

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League is officially over for 2023, even though we will still see plenty of it in February, as four rounds are still left to play in the group phase.

On Thursday, EHF Champions League waved 2023 farewell in style, with five exciting matches on the schedule. No other team than Barça has managed to secure its presence in the play-offs so far, however, we now know for sure that Eurofarm Pelister will not make it past the group phase, as the team from North Macedonia suffered its tenth defeat of the season falling short against Zagreb (22:23). In the other group A game, Paris made a huge comeback to take their second win of the season against Aalbor - this time in Denmark (32:30).

In group B, Barça remain firmly ahead in the standings after beating Celje (39:30), while the sensation came from Plock, with the Polish side defeating Veszprém, partly thanks to a stunning first half (37:30).

SC Magdeburg secured points in the last Match of the Week of 2023, in what was the eighth straight European win for the titleholders. With Janus Smarason being elected Player of the Match, SCM finished the year in style (40:31).

  • Paris turned around a four-goals deficit in the last ten minutes of the game to finally take points in Aalborg (32:30)
  • Pelister are the first team out of the Play-offs race, as the North Macedonian side lost their tenth straight game, this time against Zagreb on home court (22:23)
  • Barça showed no mercy to Celje, winning by nine (39:30) and leaving their opponents still without points this season
  • Magdeburg added an eighth victory to their winning streak, taking the points in Porto - in what was the last Match of the Week of 2023 (40:31)
  • Janus Smarason was elected Player of the Match, thanks to his seven goals
  • Plock made a big sensation beating Veszprém by seven (37:30) after taking the momentum in the first half and never letting go

GROUP A

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 22:23 (10:13)

Zagreb clearly had the upper hand in the first half of the game, and the Croatian side can thank their goalkeeper Matej Mandic. With 14 saves and an efficiency of 61% in the first half, the 21-year-old did everything in his power to put his team ahead. And it worked, as the visitors took a maximum advantage of five goals many times in the first half. But as Khelifa Ghedbane matched his opponents' performance between Pelister's posts, the hosts managed to break down the gap to three goals at the break (10:13). While watching the first half, it would have been hard to believe that the Bitola side could make it back, but that's exactly what happened in the second. Thanks to Filip Kuzmanovski, best scorer of his team with eight goals, Pelister made the score even with 12 minutes left to play. But Luka Lovre Klarica made sure Zagreb would bounce back in the last ten minutes, showing enough experience to prevent their opponents from ever taking the lead, eventually pushing Eurofarm Pelister out of the race for the Play-offs.

Kuzmanovski
I am very sorry that we simply weren’t able to deliver the best possible resistance. I’ve been here for three weeks now, and we have a young team with some experienced names in it as well. We’ve got a lot of potential as a team, and it’s important for us to stay together. We’ve watched a lot of video during the preparations for this one, however we’ve got to admit that Zagreb has a really good team that’s already managed to defeat some really great teams this season.
Filip Kuzmanovski
Left back, HC Eurofarm Pelister
Karpo
This was a real Balkan derby, and an amazing handball experience here in Bitola. We’ve opened the match really well, and I regret we didn’t use that to our advantage and control it. In the end we were however able to deliver a good performance and win the game. It’s hard to remain focused and calm in front of such an audience. Congrats to everyone, it was an absolute pleasure to play here today.








Karpo Sirotic
Centre back, HC Zagreb

Aalborg Handbold (DEN) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) 30:32 (15:15)

After a very good start of the game for PSG, Aalborg managed to catch the right rhythm eventually closing the gap with Niklas Landin making saves and Lukas Nilsson finally finding solutions offensively. As a result, Aalborg went on a 6:1 scoring run to come back and even shortly took a two-goals lead just under 15 minutes into the encounter (9:7). But, thanks to Elohim Prandi and Luc Steins both netting three times in the first thirty minutes, Paris were in the race at the break (15:15). Aalborg might have thought they'd managed to seal the deal with ten minutes left until the final buzzer following a couple of Niklas Landin's important saves to help the hosts take a four-goals advantage. But, with Jannick Green matching his compatriot's performance for Paris, PSG came back by not allowing a single goal for seven minutes. That was enough for them to take the lead and win the game in the end, as Luc Steins scored his sixth and final goal into the empty Aalborg net.

Buster Juul
We did not manage to stick to our gameplan in those final ten minutes of the game. Paris were, on the other hand, really good in that period, playing almost without a single mistake. We were not able to help Landin grab some saves that could have maybe helped us get out of this one victorious.










Buster Juul
Left wing, Aalborg Handbold
Green
It was an interesting game to play, and a fun one to play. Atmosphere was amazing here today. I’ve got to say I’m really happy about this win against a really good Aalborg team!







Jannick Green
Goalkeeper, Paris Saint-Germain Handball

GROUP B

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Telekom Veszprém (HUN) 37:30 (18:11)

Plock had what many would call a perfect first half. Straight from the throw-off, the Polish side was clearly in control of the rhythm of this one. And while their defensive performances have made them famous around Europe, in the first part of the game, it is offensively that Plock made a huge impression. While Gergo Fazekas netted six in the first half alone, goalkeeper Marcel Jastrzebski made seven saves to increase his team's advantage to a maximum of seven goals at the half. Veszprém came back from the dressing rooms with different intentions, however the Hungarians made way too many mistakes to really put the pressure on their opponents. They came back within three with 20 minutes left to play, but Mirko Allilovic saved some precious shots for Plock, making sure his team would remain on top. In the dying minutes of the game, Croatian right-handers Tin Lucin and Lovro Mihic put the nail in the coffin for the hosts, giving them the opportunity to take their second home win of the season.

Sabate
I would like to congratulate my team on a very smart outing against the best team in Europe, in my opinion. Great defensive performance from our side in the first half, supported by Marcel Jastrzebski between posts. We were aware that we have to remain focused, as Veszprem clearly has the quality to get back into it. We've managed to keep the tempo up performing really well in attack. I'm happy with the attitude my players presented here today, and of course I'm happy with these new points ahead of the break.
Xavi Sabate
Head coach, Orlen Wisla Plock
Ilic
I want to congratulate Wisla, as they were the better team. I have to be honest and say I didn't even recognize my own team out there today. I took time-outs several times but saw no effect. All the substitutions did not help either. ORLEN Wisła Płock deserved to win today, because they were much more effective in attack.



Momir Ilic
Head coach. Telekom Veszprem HC

FC Porto (POR) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 31:40 (16:19)

Magdeburg almost immediately put their hands on the wheel of this game, as Porto never led on in the first half. The German side was able to find easy solutions on the wings, with Lukas Mertens and Tim Hornke scoring a combined nine goals in the first half. And while they were never able to shake off Porto's resistance, the visitors managed to remain three goals ahead throughout the first period. Magdeburg powered through the second half like they had in the first, showing Porto how tough it can be to score a goal. As a consequence, the advantage increased as the German side scored a couple of times in the hosts' empty goal. Left-handers Omar Ingi Magnusson and Tim Hornke proved to be the key for the visitors today, netting eight times each. While it never got more than nine goals, the gap between the two teams was too big for Porto to come back, as SCM cruised to their eighth victory in a row in the EHF Champions League.

 

Resende
In the first half it was a very good game, we were playing very well. Once we started making mistakes on the attacking side of the court, Magdeburg knew how to take advantage of them scoring four easy goals. Mistakes we were making were simply the ones you can't afford yourself to make when facing such a great team.




Carlos Resende
Head coach, FC Porto
Wiegert
It’s difficult to play against Porto and we've experienced certain problems on the defensive side of the ball today. The attacks were really fantastic today, on both sides. In the second half we've managed to raise the bar on defense which helped us open the gap. I feel like this nine-goal difference is a bit too much considering what we were seeing here today.








Bennet Wiegert
Head coach, SC Magdeburg

Barça (ESP) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko (SLO) 39:30 (21:13)

In what was their final EHF Champions League appearance of the year, Barca sealed the deal early against Celje. The visitors, who were yet to secure a point going into this one, were able to stay close only in the opening ten minutes of the game with Gonzalo Perez de Vargas grabbing important saves for the hosts, and Hampus Wanne using every opportunity to score. At the break, the Swedish left-winger had already scored five goals and his team was in firm control (21:13). Celje never managed to cut the gap, despite Tim Cokan leading Celje with eight goals. The Spanish side showcased the experience with the gap between the two teams never exceeding nine goals, but also never going under five goals either. Melvyn Richardson finished as the best scorer of the game, netting nine for Barça.

 

Melvyn
Those two points were very important for us. We are leaders of the group going into the break. We've played very well and managed to keep our focus. It's not always the easiest thing to do when dealing with such a busy schedule, but we did it today.






Melvyn Richardson
Right back, Barca
Cokan
We've got to be honest and say that Barça is on another level compared to us, and that was well-visible out there today. We've managed to stick to our plan actually, but unfortunately that was not enough.










Tim Cokan
Right wing, RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
