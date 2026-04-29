Felix Claar: “We put the pressure on ourselves”

Felix Claar: “We put the pressure on ourselves”

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EHF / Björn Pazen
29 April 2026, 12:00

The Road to Cologne turns onto the home stretch with the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 quarter-finals ahead in the next two weeks.

The Match of the Week for the first leg sees OTP Bank - PICK Szeged lock horns with defending champions SC Magdeburg (Wednesday 29 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV). For Magdeburg, this is familiar territory, as they booked their ticket to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 a year ago in Hungary when they beat One Veszprém HC.

One of Magdeburg’s key figures is Swedish centre and left back Felix Claar, who is currently the second-best EHF Champions League scorer for his side with 59 strikes in 14 matches, just below Ómar Ingi Magnusson (73).

On the way to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 title Magdeburg eliminated another Hungarian team, Veszprém, in the quarter-finals. Is this a good omen for the upcoming matches against Szeged?

Felix Claar: No, those are two different teams, and we will have two difficult matches ahead. Both Hungarian clubs are on a really high level, are really tough opponents. But we know that we can beat them.

Are you the favourite in the quarter-finals, as Magdeburg already defeated Szeged twice in the group phase this season?

Felix Claar: We really played well twice against Szeged this season, but a quarter-final is totally different to play. It will be harder, more intense, with much more energy, as it is all or nothing at this stage of the competition.

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Is it still a big advantage to have the home right in the second leg of the quarter-finals?

Felix Claar: I would not call it a big advantage, but it is still an advantage. When you had a tight match in the first leg, it feels good to know that you can decide it at home by simply winning it. It is a small thing, but it can be decisive.

In contrast to Magdeburg, Szeged have never made it to Cologne after six quarter-finals. What does that mean for them?

Felix Claar: I am 100 per cent sure that they will do everything to make it to Cologne, regardless of their history. But all teams at this stage will do everything to take the last step, just like us. We aim to defend our title.

Is there more pressure on your team, as you are the defending champions?

Felix Claar: It is not about the pressure of having to defend the trophy, as everybody knows how hard it is to win this title in Cologne. We put the pressure on ourselves, as SC Magdeburg is always striving to win all competitions and trophies. And of course, there is some pressure and high expectations from the outside.

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You have played the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 three times already with Aalborg Håndbold and Magdeburg. What makes the event so special for you?

Felix Claar: Already when you arrive at the team hotel, you feel those emotions that something big and special is waiting for you that weekend. This is the biggest stage you can play on. You have two matches in two days and you have to deliver. This event does not allow too many mistakes or 20 bad minutes; you simply have to deliver twice at the highest level.

Two weekends ago, SC Magdeburg played in the LANXESS arena for the German cup trophy. Surprisingly, you lost both matches. Does this disappointment have an impact on the upcoming EHF Champions League quarter-finals?

Felix Claar: Those two losses were really hard. We struggled a lot and did not deliver as we usually do. I am sure we will do much better now and I have full trust in all our players, that we will approach it different this time. It was really important that we bounced back in our league match on Sunday against Stuttgart, as we performed much better.

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When you face Szeged, you also play against your Swedish national team coach Michael Apelgren. Is it a special motivation?

Felix Claar: Yes, it is something special for me. I know him so well, and it gives me some extra push, as I really want to beat him.

Including you, there are four Swedish players in Magdeburg’s squad. Does this impact your playing style?

Felix Claar: Regardless of whether it is in the national team or at club level, Albin Lagergren, Oscar Bergendahl, Daniel Petterson and I always play together, which makes both teams stronger. We know exactly what we are doing, we know all small details about each other so well. Therefore, both teams benefit from this setup. 

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Main photo © Eliza Sólya; in-text photos © Eliza Sólya; Eroll Popova

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