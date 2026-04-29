Is it still a big advantage to have the home right in the second leg of the quarter-finals?

Felix Claar: I would not call it a big advantage, but it is still an advantage. When you had a tight match in the first leg, it feels good to know that you can decide it at home by simply winning it. It is a small thing, but it can be decisive.

In contrast to Magdeburg, Szeged have never made it to Cologne after six quarter-finals. What does that mean for them?

Felix Claar: I am 100 per cent sure that they will do everything to make it to Cologne, regardless of their history. But all teams at this stage will do everything to take the last step, just like us. We aim to defend our title.

Is there more pressure on your team, as you are the defending champions?

Felix Claar: It is not about the pressure of having to defend the trophy, as everybody knows how hard it is to win this title in Cologne. We put the pressure on ourselves, as SC Magdeburg is always striving to win all competitions and trophies. And of course, there is some pressure and high expectations from the outside.