Main round schedule for live audio description released

All matches of the German national team in Cologne as well the top game from the main round in Hamburg will be covered as part of the service which is offered free of charge via an integrated player on the official EHF EURO 2024 website.

The service is explicitly available for all fans – those in the arena and those who are following the matches from elsewhere.

The web player with all streams will be accessible at https://ehfeuro.eurohandball.com/men/2024/.

The main round schedule is as follows

17 January, 18:00 CET: Denmark vs Netherlands

18 January, 20:30 CET: Germany vs Iceland

19 January, 20:30 CET: Denmark vs Sweden

20 January, 20:30 CET: Germany vs Austria

21 January, 20:30 CET: Norway vs Denmark

22 January, 20:30 CET: Germany vs Hungary

23 January, 20:30 CET: tbd (a match deciding upon the semi-final spots will be picked)

24 January, 20:30 CET: Germany vs Croatia

All main round matches featuring the German national team will have German audio description. Reporting from the main round matches in Hamburg will be done in English.

Matches of the final weekend will be featured with English and German description.

Experienced partners on board

To deliver the best possible service, the European Handball Federation has partnered with experienced supporters and providers of live audio description.

Deutsche Kreditbank AG (DKB) is the sponsor of the live audio description at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024. The German bank first supported an audio description service at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2023.

German company mycrocast GmbH provides the technology behind the audio description. They have developed an open ‘SaaS‘ audio platform that breaks down barriers with audio and makes inclusion on site and remotely easier.

The experienced reporters at the matches are provided by ‘T_Ohr’, a play on words with the German words for ‘goal’ (Tor) and ‘ear’ (Ohr).

Photo © Kolektiff Images