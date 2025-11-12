Making periods into superpowers

“While participants assumed that they were performing worse during menstruation, the findings don’t demonstrate any detriment to cognition. If anything, cognitive performance peaked during ovulation,” study co-author Evelyn Watson told Technology Networks.

Females tend to have a negative perception of how their period influences them, but there are actually positive impacts of the menstruation cycle.

“It’s hard especially for young girls to think there’s something to be really proud of,” England rugby player Rachael Burford told the “Her Sport” platform on their show “The Period Panel.”

“Celebrating the fact that your body does go through this every month is incredible. It can be used as a superpower as well.”