Making periods into superpowers

Mukh speaks about how males have their own hormonal cycle, and it is one we are all familiar with, as that is what day-to-day life has been structured around: While the female cycle is 28 days, the male version is 24 hours.
“We have never asked, does this 24-hour clock work for us? We have been fitting to these 24-hour schedules, not entirely sure whether it makes sense for our bodies. And statistics show that it affects our health, wellbeing and our performance, because women are 50 per cent more likely to experience burnout. 75 per cent of people with autoimmune disease are women. 85 per cent of women, yes most of you in this audience, experience some kind of hormonal imbalances, ranging from migraines, hormonal acne, period pain, cramping,” says Mukh.
“What we really need is to create a menstrual cycle awareness in the workplace, if we truly want to achieve gender diverse and inclusive environments, and yes it will help women, but also everyone else. Because according to the McKinsey research, teams that are the most gender diverse are 48 per cent more likely to outperform other teams. And the most inclusive teams are typically the ones that are most successful and happier at work, so understanding a female body is everyone’s business.”