Managing mental health to be tackled in next EHF Webinar

Attendees will be able to hear from two well-known and highly-respected guests; Ljubomir Vranjes is now the sporting director at SG Flensburg-Handewitt, the team he coached to great success, and an EHF Respect Your Talent ambassador, while Jennie Linnéll is a former player and now the Sweden U19 women's national team coach and an EHF Expert.

Those joining the webinar will also have the chance to ask questions of the two speakers, who will also be at the EHF Grassroots Convention 2026 in January.

The panel will discuss the importance of mental health, how clubs, federations and coaches can support players, coaches and everyone involved in handball.

Among other topics, such as what will be coming up at the Grassroots Convention, the discussion will delve into questions such as;

How big of an impact does mental and psychological health play in the development of players?

What are the most critical stages in terms of age in players' development that influence mental/psychological health, and subsequent performance?

What are the good tools to assess the mental/psychological well-being of players and the general atmosphere in a club?

How can coaches contribute to developing a positive playing environment, which can support long-term player development?

What tools or techniques can coaches use to actively develop players’ mental and psychological skills?

Are there specific frameworks or programmes that have proven effective in sport settings?

Do we have to individualise interventions, or can we use collective interventions as well?

What are the best practices for collaborating with sport psychologists or mental health professionals within a club structure? What can individuals do if there is no possibility for professional help due to a lack of resources?



As with all EHF Webinars, attendance is free, but registration prior to the event is required.

For those not able to attend at 13:00 CET on Wednesday 19 November, registration ensures you will receive a recording of the webinar shortly after it finishes.