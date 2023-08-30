Many top transfers and two new coaches provide group B thrills

The first round on 13/14 September serves two mouth-watering matches, as former Champions League winners Montpellier Handball and record winners Barça face off in France, while defending champions Magdeburg take on bolstered four-time finalists Telekom Veszprém.

Those four teams look like the favourites in group B – but they definitely will be challenged by the remaining opponents, spearheaded by Orlen Wisla Plock.

After becoming the first team to beat Barça in the Champions League after a run of 25 unbeaten matches – in the 2023 semi-final after extra-time – SC Magdeburg can feel the predators’ breaths on their necks, and injury woes are still causing trouble.

TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 MVP Gisli Kristjansson is set to be out for the next six months after his shoulder injury in the semi-final, and his Icelandic countryman Ómar Ingi Magnusson is still ruled out, too. And SCM lost one iconic star from the previous year, as Kay Smits joined SG Flensburg-Handewitt. New arrival Felix Claar from Aalborg Håndbold will, in his first Champions League match for Magdeburg, immediately face his Swedish and former club teammate Lukas Sandell who joined Veszprém.