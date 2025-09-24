Marc de Sousa, champion of wheelchair handball

De Sousa was set to be referee and delegate supervisor at the upcoming EHF European Wheelchair Handball Championship in Vilnius, taking place at the end of November. De Sousa was an integral contributor to the event, as he has been for so many others. All who worked alongside de Sousa held him in high esteem and he will be greatly missed in the wheelchair handball community specifically as well as in handball more broadly.

De Sousa also drove the development of the wheelchair handball discipline through his role as an educator. Among other contributions internationally, he led two EHF webinars on wheelchair handball, most recently in February this year.

Alongside his focus on wheelchair handball, de Sousa had a long history with the indoor discipline.

“A kind and well-liked man, Marc de Sousa devoted a large part of his life to the sport of handball. After refereeing for many years in the French championship, he became a national delegate. A role he enjoyed so much and which allowed him to support and train numerous pairs of referees in the most emblematic venues in France. He would later become an international delegate, having participated in two European Championships and two World Championships,” wrote the French Handball Federation.

“Anyone who had the chance to meet Marc de Sousa will remember his good humour, his professionalism, his incredible kindness, and his dedication to handball and ParaHandball.”