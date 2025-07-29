Hausleitner opened his speech with a message that “women’s sport has the biggest potential to grow federation’s figures in the future”, referring to broader trends in the sports industry and aligning handball’s trajectory with those.

At the core of national team events lies their unmatched emotional impact, says the EHF Secretary General.

“We wave the flags. People get goosebumps when the national team shows up. It creates identity,” he said, noting that the emotional experience also fosters national unity and awareness, and recalling some of the euphoric fan celebrations following the successes of their national handball teams.

The EHF EUROs also have a “significant economic impact,” said Hausleitner, underlining the positive situation in which the financial success of national team competitions touches every level of European handball, by sharing the income with clubs, federations and organisers and securing money for development projects.