Martin Hausleitner: "National team competitions are here to inspire people"

29 July 2025, 12:00

The power and significance of national team competitions were the focus of EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner’s keynote speech at the 2025 Women’s Competitions Conference at the European Handball House in May.

Hausleitner opened his speech with a message that “women’s sport has the biggest potential to grow federation’s figures in the future”, referring to broader trends in the sports industry and aligning handball’s trajectory with those.

At the core of national team events lies their unmatched emotional impact, says the EHF Secretary General.

“We wave the flags. People get goosebumps when the national team shows up. It creates identity,” he said, noting that the emotional experience also fosters national unity and awareness, and recalling some of the euphoric fan celebrations following the successes of their national handball teams.

The EHF EUROs also have a “significant economic impact,” said Hausleitner, underlining the positive situation in which the financial success of national team competitions touches every level of European handball, by sharing the income with clubs, federations and organisers and securing money for development projects.

The EHF Secretary General emphasised that national team competitions are the carriers and players the role models of the sport.

“National team competitions are here to inspire people — fans, and to create awareness for campaigns, for example, regarding sustainability,” he said.

Over the years, the EHF EURO tournaments have expanded, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and visibility for emerging handball nations, which has lived up to expectations.

“We had an exciting competition, a great number of spectators, full halls. We also had incredible media coverage, a lot of engagement, and we had an unbelievable final weekend with exciting games,” he said about the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, which had the second-highest attendance in history of Women’s EHF EUROs, with 204,977 spectators on site throughout the event, and an increased number of TV hours.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2026 will bring handball excitement to the five co-host countries of Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia, Czechia and Poland, marking “a new step” in making the EHF EURO even more attractive.

Reflecting on the progress made, Hausleitner concluded the keynote by stressing the importance of player development as one of the pillars of success, together with highlight events, a harmonised calendar, and cooperation between national federations, clubs, leagues and players.

 

Photos © Eva Manhart

