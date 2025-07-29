The EHF Secretary General emphasised that national team competitions are the carriers and players the role models of the sport.
“National team competitions are here to inspire people — fans, and to create awareness for campaigns, for example, regarding sustainability,” he said.
Over the years, the EHF EURO tournaments have expanded, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and visibility for emerging handball nations, which has lived up to expectations.
“We had an exciting competition, a great number of spectators, full halls. We also had incredible media coverage, a lot of engagement, and we had an unbelievable final weekend with exciting games,” he said about the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, which had the second-highest attendance in history of Women’s EHF EUROs, with 204,977 spectators on site throughout the event, and an increased number of TV hours.