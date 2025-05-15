Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 officials confirmed

Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 officials confirmed

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
15 May 2025, 10:40

The European Handball Federation has released the list of officials and delegates for the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025, which will take place at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg on 24/25 May.

Three German teams — MT Melsungen, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and THW Kiel — and French club Montpellier Handball have qualified for the final weekend in Hamburg and are aiming to win the title. The referee pair of Amar Konjicanin and Dino Konjicanin from Bosnia and Herzegovina will oversee the final on Sunday 25 May, when one of the four semi-finalists will lift the trophy.

The full list of officials for the two semi-finals on Saturday and the 3rd place and final match on Sunday is available below: 

Saturday 24 May

Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST - MT Melsungen vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Referees: Kursad Erdogan / Ibrahim Özdeniz (TUR)

Delegates: Jan Kampman (DEN, EHF Competitions Commission) and Urmo Sitsi (EST, EHF Court of Handball)

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST - THW Kiel vs Montpellier Handball

Referees: Ivan Pavicevic / Milos Raznatovic (MNE)

Delegates: Nicolae Vizitiu (MDA, EHF Court of Appeal) and Marek Goralczyk (POL, EHF Beach Handball Commission)

Sunday 25 May

3rd place match, 15:00 CEST

Referees: Miklós Andorka / Robert Hucker (HUN)

Delegates: to be announced

Final, 18:00 CEST

Referees: Amar Konjicanin / Dino Konjicanin (BIH)

Delegates: to be announced

 

Main photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2025 05 04 Jarun Cup 2025 Day 4 3149 1920Px
Previous Article First stage of EHF beach handball Candidate Referee Programme completed
EURO24M Sweden Vs Germany MAL4500 AM
Next Article Lidl extends sponsorship of EHF EUROs to 2028

Latest news

More News