Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 officials confirmed

Three German teams — MT Melsungen, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and THW Kiel — and French club Montpellier Handball have qualified for the final weekend in Hamburg and are aiming to win the title. The referee pair of Amar Konjicanin and Dino Konjicanin from Bosnia and Herzegovina will oversee the final on Sunday 25 May, when one of the four semi-finalists will lift the trophy.

The full list of officials for the two semi-finals on Saturday and the 3rd place and final match on Sunday is available below:

Saturday 24 May

Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST - MT Melsungen vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Referees: Kursad Erdogan / Ibrahim Özdeniz (TUR)

Delegates: Jan Kampman (DEN, EHF Competitions Commission) and Urmo Sitsi (EST, EHF Court of Handball)

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST - THW Kiel vs Montpellier Handball

Referees: Ivan Pavicevic / Milos Raznatovic (MNE)

Delegates: Nicolae Vizitiu (MDA, EHF Court of Appeal) and Marek Goralczyk (POL, EHF Beach Handball Commission)

Sunday 25 May

3rd place match, 15:00 CEST

Referees: Miklós Andorka / Robert Hucker (HUN)

Delegates: to be announced

Final, 18:00 CEST

Referees: Amar Konjicanin / Dino Konjicanin (BIH)

Delegates: to be announced

