Master Plan: Looking back on a successful start in Serbia

14 cities and thousands of children reached
All initiatives have been implemented with the support of the relevant authorities in Serbia: the Ministry of Youth and Sport, the Ministry of Education, local authorities, the Serbian Olympic Committee and the Serbian School Sport Association. While all the children’s events and activities so far have been run by Grbic and other members of the RSS, regional coordinators with responsibility for implementing mini handball on a local level have been appointed.
A total of 13 cities have seen children’s handball events as part of the Master Plan project: Loznica, Bor, Kragujevac, Priboj, Vranje, Leskovac, Arilje, Novi Sad, Belgrade, Petrovac na Mlavi, Zaječar, Banja Koviljača and Mužija. In addition, a large-scale festival was held in Lazarevac.
“During the first year of the project, we organised 13 events in different cities. During that time, we had the opportunity to socialise and play with 3,700 children — 1,000 of whom were from the school programme system who encountered mini handball for the first time. Thanks to our regional Master Plan coordinators, another 700 children had the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge through various mini handball tournaments,” reports Grbic.
“The final festival was in Lazarevac, where over 1,100 children from all over Serbia gathered — 47 or 48 clubs,” explains Grbic.
“We turned the football field into nine mini handball fields. During the day, we played nearly 170 games. The event was raised to the highest level, confirmed by the presence of Zoran Gajić, Minister of Sports of the Republic of Serbia, and Ratko Nikolić, a former handball player, State Secretary for Sports. That handball festival was also covered by numerous media outlets.”