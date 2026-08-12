Master Plan: Looking back on a successful start in Serbia

Creation of the concept

As with all EHF Master Plan projects, the overall approach is comprehensive, with many different areas addressed, although children’s handball is the clear focus.

At the project outset, numerous middle- and long-term objectives were defined. Some of the most important goals outlined were:

player development: Implement comprehensive youth development programmes and establish strong partnerships with schools and clubs

marketing and promotion: Implement marketing strategies to increase visibility and engage in partnerships with sponsors and media outlets

competition and leagues: Develop and promote competitive leagues in various age groups, encourage participation in regional competitions and host international tournaments

coaching excellence: Invest in education and certification programmes and establish mentorship programmes

community engagement: Establish community outreach programmes to promote grassroots handball and encourage inclusivity and diversity by reaching underrepresented communities

In addition, the RSS aimed to develop the following areas:

infrastructure and facilities: Expand the number of as well as upgrade and maintain modern handball facilities

sports science and medical support: Optimise player performance and reduce the risk of injuries through integration and collaboration in this context

international collaboration: Foster international partnerships towards joint initiatives, friendly matches and exchange programmes, and adapt strategies according to global trends

governance and administration: Ensure transparent and efficient governance structures and regularly reviewing and updating policies

financial stability: Develop diversified revenue streams and efficiently allocate resources

Visibility of handball is a core part of the RSS’ strategy, and promotion of the Master Plan project is therefore not a secondary goal but a primary part of the initiatives — everything undertaken towards the project needs to be promoted in order to raise awareness of what is on offer regarding the sport. That would, in turn, lead to increased participation.

“The basis was to create good social networks that would be the nucleus that would collect all information about events related to the project,” says project coordinator Darko Grbic.

"The idea was that there were three ways of communication, the first and main being events for the project — animations in schools, promotions in clubs; the second, creating a connection between the representation, the national selection, with schools and clubs where their gatherings are; and the third, monitoring the events and activities of clubs and people who set a real example with their engagement — tournaments, promotions, festivals.

“To make it more interesting for the children, we created a mascot that is a symbol of recognition and an integral part of all our activities. The mascot's name, SVEMIRKO —little cosmic space, universe — in our language is a play on the words ‘SVE-world MI-mini R-handball.’ We also tried to ensure that all events were covered by the media — newspapers and local or national TV stations.”