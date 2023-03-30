Match times set for EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals

The playing schedule for the quarter-finals - the last stage on the road to Budapest and the EHF FINAL4 2023 - will see two matches each day of the weekends of 29/30 April and 6/7 May.

Both Danish teams in the running, Esbjerg and Odense Håndbold, will play at home in the first weekend. Meanwhile Bucharest's Polivalenta Arena will host a home match both weeks, with CS Rapid Bucuresti welcoming defending champions Vipers Kristiansand on Sunday April 30 at 14:00 CEST followed by CSM's home game the following Sunday.

The four teams to have come through the play-offs - Esbjerg, FTC, Odense and Rapid - are at home in the first week. Meanwhile directly qualified CSM, Metz, Györi Audi ETO KC and Vipers play the second legs at home.

All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply).

QUARTER-FINALS

FIRST LEG

Saturday 29 April, 16:00 CEST: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Metz Handball

Saturday 29 April, 18:00 CEST: Odense Håndbold vs Györi Audi ETO KC

Sunday 30 April, 14:00 CEST: CS Rapid Bucuresti vs Vipers Kristiansand

Sunday 30 April, 16:00 CEST: Team Esbjerg vs CSM Bucuresti

SECOND LEG

Saturday 6 May, 16:00 CEST: Vipers Kristiansand vs CS Rapid Bucuresti

Saturday 6 May, 18:00 CEST: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Odense Håndbold

Sunday 7 May, 14:00 CEST: Metz Handball vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Sunday 7 May, 16:00 CEST: CSM Bucuresti vs Team Esbjerg

Photo © Micheller Szilvia