Match times set for EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals
The EHF Champions League Women quarter-finals 2022/23 will begin on Saturday 29 April at 16:00 CEST as FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria host Metz Handball, and end at 16:00 CEST on Sunday 7 May when CSM Bucuresti welcome Team Esbjerg.
The playing schedule for the quarter-finals - the last stage on the road to Budapest and the EHF FINAL4 2023 - will see two matches each day of the weekends of 29/30 April and 6/7 May.
Both Danish teams in the running, Esbjerg and Odense Håndbold, will play at home in the first weekend. Meanwhile Bucharest's Polivalenta Arena will host a home match both weeks, with CS Rapid Bucuresti welcoming defending champions Vipers Kristiansand on Sunday April 30 at 14:00 CEST followed by CSM's home game the following Sunday.
The four teams to have come through the play-offs - Esbjerg, FTC, Odense and Rapid - are at home in the first week. Meanwhile directly qualified CSM, Metz, Györi Audi ETO KC and Vipers play the second legs at home.
All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply).
QUARTER-FINALS
FIRST LEG
Saturday 29 April, 16:00 CEST: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Metz Handball
Saturday 29 April, 18:00 CEST: Odense Håndbold vs Györi Audi ETO KC
Sunday 30 April, 14:00 CEST: CS Rapid Bucuresti vs Vipers Kristiansand
Sunday 30 April, 16:00 CEST: Team Esbjerg vs CSM Bucuresti
SECOND LEG
Saturday 6 May, 16:00 CEST: Vipers Kristiansand vs CS Rapid Bucuresti
Saturday 6 May, 18:00 CEST: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Odense Håndbold
Sunday 7 May, 14:00 CEST: Metz Handball vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
Sunday 7 May, 16:00 CEST: CSM Bucuresti vs Team Esbjerg
Photo © Micheller Szilvia