Mathe looking forward to “very special” MOTW against Veszprém

The young Hungarian right back suffered a torn ACL with former club Elverum back in February last year.

“The beginning of the rehab in Norway was quite ok, as I could not do anything anyway. Then I went on holiday to Hungary to get some treatment and then to Paris as I joined them last summer,” recalls the 23-year-old.

“And the six months here have been really hard. I mean, everyone at the club, the physios, the staff, have all been wonderful to me. But there were a lot of tears.”

Mathe had to train alone, which is far from fun and games.

“Mentally, it sometimes felt like walking alone in a dark tunnel. I tried to focus on my progress, to get better every day,” he explains.

When finally fit to play, Mathe made his comeback in a French cup game in Chartres in early February, in crazy circumstances. While he was only planning to play for a couple of minutes, fellow right back Dainis Kristopans suffered a calf injury while warming up.

“(Coach) Raul Gonzalez came up to me and said I was starting the game. Well, I did not expect that,” Mathe laughs – although he scored five goals in that first game.

“Everything went all right, even though I was really, really tired afterwards.”