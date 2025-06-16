Mathias Gidsel crowned top scorer of the season in Cologne

At 26 years old, Füchse Berlin's right back continues to add pages to handball's history books. After being named the best scorer at the last two World Championships and the Olympic Games in 2024, earning back-to-back IHF World Player of the Year awards and topping the charts at the EHF EURO 2024 — joint with Portugal's Martim Costa — Gidsel has now added another achievement to his name.

𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝗚𝗶𝗱𝘀𝗲𝗹’𝘀 🇩🇰🔥 phenomenal season ends with him as the 𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗿 #ehfcl 2024/25 — 𝟭𝟯𝟱 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀! 💥 Sponsored by Select.#ehffinal4 #CLM #handball pic.twitter.com/LsuteuUpDP — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) June 15, 2025

Before the weekend, Mathias Gidsel had the opportunity to take over the record for most goals scored over one EHF Champions League season. But on Sunday night, at the end of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, the record still belongs to Mikkel Hansen.

Gidsel, though, scored nine over the two TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 games to become the best scorer of the 2024/25 edition, with a tally of 135 goals. “I am really proud of the season we had, we did a lot of things that the club had never done before,” said the Danish left-hander after the lost final against Magdeburg.

His 135 goals give him second place in the all-time top scorers over a season, right behind Hansen, who scored six more in 2015/16 with Paris Saint-Germain.