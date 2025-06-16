Mathias Gidsel crowned top scorer of the season in Cologne

Mathias Gidsel crowned top scorer of the season in Cologne

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
16 June 2025, 11:00

It was a roller-coaster weekend for Danish superstar Mathias Gidsel, who arrived at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 with high hopes. During the semi-final against HBC Nantes on Saturday, Gidsel only found the net two times, as his time on the court was cut short by a red card in the ninth minute. In the all-German final on Sunday, the right back added seven more goals to his tally, taking over the first spot in the top scorer list.

At 26 years old, Füchse Berlin's right back continues to add pages to handball's history books. After being named the best scorer at the last two World Championships and the Olympic Games in 2024, earning back-to-back IHF World Player of the Year awards and topping the charts at the EHF EURO 2024 — joint with Portugal's Martim Costa — Gidsel has now added another achievement to his name.

 

 

Before the weekend, Mathias Gidsel had the opportunity to take over the record for most goals scored over one EHF Champions League season. But on Sunday night, at the end of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, the record still belongs to Mikkel Hansen.

Gidsel, though, scored nine over the two TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 games to become the best scorer of the 2024/25 edition, with a tally of 135 goals. “I am really proud of the season we had, we did a lot of things that the club had never done before,” said the Danish left-hander after the lost final against Magdeburg.

His 135 goals give him second place in the all-time top scorers over a season, right behind Hansen, who scored six more in 2015/16 with Paris Saint-Germain.

CLM25 Final Füchse Berlin Vs SC Magdeburg C4 7562 JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
CLM25 Final Füchse Berlin Vs SC Magdeburg 1JC8120 JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
CLM25 Final Füchse Berlin Vs SC Magdeburg SP7 2375 SPS
Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff
CLM25 Final Füchse Berlin Vs SC Magdeburg AR32343 AH
Axel Heimken / kolektiff
CLM25 Final Füchse Berlin Vs SC Magdeburg UH21077 UH
Uros Hocevar / kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff

CLM25 Final Füchse Berlin Vs SC Magdeburg UH22020 UH
CLM25 Final Füchse Berlin Vs SC Magdeburg 1JC8689 JC
