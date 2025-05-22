Mayonnade: “What we do at Metz is underestimated”

In their first group match against Storhamar Handball Elite last September, Metz Handball found themselves 29:26 down in the 57th minute but ultimately managed to leave Norway with a 29:29 draw thanks to an equaliser from Léna Grandveau in the closing seconds.

Things at Metz did not look too rosy, yet. The national team players had only joined the pre-season preparation midway through, after playing the Paris 2024 Olympics. The French club seemed far away from a place amongst the four best teams of the season.

“I used the metaphor of the Moneyball movie, with Brad Pitt, in which, despite financial problems, the staff of a baseball club tried to build the best team possible. It felt like us, in a way — but with no financial problems,” Mayonnade says. “In the plane back home, the staff said to each other that this season would be no piece of cake.”

But the tide quickly turned. Metz started winning, winning, winning. In the domestic league, they had a draw here and there, but in the EHF Champions League, they won all 15 matches after that opener against Storhamar and overall, they remained unbeaten more than 40 matches.

“There is so much exigency within this club that you can’t imagine it just looking from the outside. Whether it’s the staff towards the players, the other way around, or towards the president… That is what takes us a mile further every day. That, and the hate of defeat,” Mayonnade says.