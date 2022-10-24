Meet the EHF EURO stars: Anita Görbicz

Hungary’s greatest female handball player stars in the third episode of Handball Portraits, a five-part series of short films featuring the biggest stars of the Women’s EHF EURO – both from the past and the upcoming 2022 edition in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro in November.

Görbicz looks back at the defining moments of her incredible career, from her infamous involvement in Hungary’s 2003 World Championship Final loss to winning the EHF Champions League title for the first time with Györi Audi ETO KC in 2013.

“A great weight lifted off my hear there, so after all the lost finals in recent years and all the hard work we put in that year and the previous years, the moment came when we, finally, eventually, succeeded.”

The sublimely talented playmaker turned left wing astounded everyone with her longevity and ability to recreate herself and continue to play a key role with Györ as they dominated women’s handball in the 2010s.

“What I am most proud of is, as a mother I was able to lift the highest trophy with the team again, I’m very, very proud of that.”

