Melsungen ends two series with an impressive defence and Simić

SG Flensburg-Handewitt had won all four matches at the EHF Finals in Hamburg in 2024 and 2025 and took the trophy of the EHF European League twice. On the other hand, MT Melsungen waited for their first win at the EHF Finals after two defeats in 2025. On Saturday, both series came to an end. Melsungen made it to their first ever final in any EHF competition, playing their second-ever final tournament.

Flensburg missed the chance to play for what would have been a record third straight title on Sunday against their local rivals THW Kiel after too many weak periods throughout the whole match. In the previous 14 European League matches of the 2025/26 season, they scored an average of 36 goals; against Melsungen, they could not find their regular pace and speed. Melsungen’s defence was well-prepared, and mainly in the last 20 minutes, goalkeeper Nebojsa Simić stood like a wall.

“If we keep them under 30 goals, we can win,” Simić said before the tournament. After playing (and losing) three German cup finals in 2021, 2024 and 2025, Melsungen now have the chance to win the club's maiden title — domestically or internationally.

For the final day of the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 on Sunday, DAY TICKETS ARE ON SALE HERE.