Melsungen stun Flensburg to make their first international final
MT Melsungen have made it – in an unexpected clear way. The team of head coach Roberto Parrondo dethroned two-time champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt with a clear 37:30 win in the second semi-final of the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 on Saturday after an incredibly strong second half. Like in 2025, MT will face THW Kiel on Sunday in Hamburg – but this time not for the third place but in the final.
For fans, a final tournament is absolutely amazing, but for me as a coach it is not good. I have less than 24 hours to prepare the most important match, this is what I hate. So, it is important to sleep, to enjoy our victory and then do our best tomorrow.
After two great EHF Finals, this match was nothing, one of the worst in the whole season. We fought hard, but Melsungen played smart and their goalkeeper had his day today. Their win was well deserved.