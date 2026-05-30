Melsungen stun Flensburg to make their first international final

Melsungen stun Flensburg to make their first international final

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
30 May 2026, 17:45

MT Melsungen have made it – in an unexpected clear way. The team of head coach Roberto Parrondo dethroned two-time champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt with a clear 37:30 win in the second semi-final of the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 on Saturday after an incredibly strong second half. Like in 2025, MT will face THW Kiel on Sunday in Hamburg – but this time not for the third place but in the final.

It will be the third all-German final of the EHF European League, after 2021 and 2024. In crunch time, goalkeeper Nebojša Simić was the key factor for Melsungen with an a total of 15 saves, while Dainis Kristopans was unstoppable for Flensburg’s defence and netted nine times. After they had lost the 2025 semi-final against SG 35:34 after overtime, Melsungen took revenge — just like Kiel had done earlier Saturday against Montpellier (29:28).

SECOND SEMI-FINAL

MT Melsungen (GER) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 37:30 (15:14)

H2H: 1-0-1
Top scorers: Dainis Kristopans MT Melsungen) 9/13, Simon Pytlick (SG Flensburg-Handewitt) 8/15

  • Melsungen intermediately took the upper hand, when Flensburg missed four chances in a row to pull ahead 8:4, boosted by the goals of former Flensburg player Aaron Mensing
  • changing their goalkeeper to last year’s MVP, Kevin Møller, Flensburg started turning the tide – a crucial moment was the red card against MT wing David Mandić in minute 26 and the following penalty for 14:14
  • after the break, Melsungen managed to find the gaps in Flensburg’s defence – either by their tallest player (Dainis Kristopans) or their smallest (Erik Balenciaga) – to be ahead 24:20 in minute 40
  • by saving two penalties against Emil Jakobsen within a few minutes, MT goalkeeper Nebojša Simić became a crucial factor for his side, which extended the gap to seven goals for the first time at 29:22 in minute 45
  • netting for 33:26 eight minutes before the end, Timo Kastening all but secured Melsungen’s qualification for Sunday's final

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20260530 ELM SF 2 Quote MEL
For fans, a final tournament is absolutely amazing, but for me as a coach it is not good. I have less than 24 hours to prepare the most important match, this is what I hate. So, it is important to sleep, to enjoy our victory and then do our best tomorrow.
Roberto Parrondo
Head coach, MT Melsungen
20260530 ELM SF 2 Quote FLE
After two great EHF Finals, this match was nothing, one of the worst in the whole season. We fought hard, but Melsungen played smart and their goalkeeper had his day today. Their win was well deserved.

Benjamin Buric
Goalkeeper, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

Melsungen ends two series with an impressive defence and Simić

SG Flensburg-Handewitt had won all four matches at the EHF Finals in Hamburg in 2024 and 2025 and took the trophy of the EHF European League twice. On the other hand, MT Melsungen waited for their first win at the EHF Finals after two defeats in 2025. On Saturday, both series came to an end. Melsungen made it to their first ever final in any EHF competition, playing their second-ever final tournament.

Flensburg missed the chance to play for what would have been a record third straight title on Sunday against their local rivals THW Kiel after too many weak periods throughout the whole match. In the previous 14 European League matches of the 2025/26 season, they scored an average of 36 goals; against Melsungen, they could not find their regular pace and speed. Melsungen’s defence was well-prepared, and mainly in the last 20 minutes, goalkeeper Nebojsa Simić stood like a wall.

“If we keep them under 30 goals, we can win,” Simić  said before the tournament. After playing (and losing) three German cup finals in 2021, 2024 and 2025, Melsungen now have the chance to win the club's maiden title — domestically or internationally.

For the final day of the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 on Sunday, DAY TICKETS ARE ON SALE HERE.

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