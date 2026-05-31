Parrondo’s defence tactics and a perfect weekend bring Melsungen the trophy

When MT Melsungen received the trophy and the gold medals from the EHF Executive Committee members Stefan Lovgren and Bozidar Djurkovic, their dream had come true. Last year, they lost in the semi-finals against eventual winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt after overtime; this year, they first took revenge against Flensburg in the semi, then beat THW Kiel thanks to an incredible defence performance. MT managed to stop Kiel’s attack, or Nebojsa Simić stood in THW’s way.

As also Kiel had a rock-solid defence, the final was a low scoring. Parrondo’s classic Spanish tactics to count on defence first, was the key to success in front of 12,200 fans. In the 2025/26 play-offs, Melsungen had been close to elimination against Fredericia Håndboldklub, then narrowly won their quarter-final against FC Porto, and ultimately followed up with a perfect weekend at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026. And, maybe, Sunday's prize brings them an extra bonus: If Füchse Berlin do not win the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, Melsungen will be playing in the EHF Champions League in the upcoming season.