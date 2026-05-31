Melsungen win first trophy in club history
What a thriller, what a defence battle, what a joy for MT Melsungen. Thanks to 11 saves of goalkeeper Nebojsa Simić and the final strike of David Mandić, the team of Roberto Parrondo took the title at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 in Hamburg on Sunday evening, beating THW Kiel 24:23 in the final. The match was on the edge for 60 minutes, but Kiel had not been ahead after the 10:9 in minute 20. It is the first ever – domestic and international – title for MT Melsungen, who had played their second EHF Finals after finishing fourth in 2025.
I am just feeling happy for the fans, the team, the club, our families, I know how hard this moment is for Kiel. They are a great team, they will come back and will be successful and have better times. My family was suffering on the tribune, so this victory is also for the families of the players.
Both teams were fighting like lions. Our beloved sport handball can be cruel sometimes, today you could not have two winners. Someone had to take this trophy. We did not score in the important moments, but every of my players tried everything. We are dealing with huge pain now. I am proud, how my players approached the weekend and the final. We are empty and sad.