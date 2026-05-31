Melsungen win first trophy in club history

Melsungen win first trophy in club history

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
31 May 2026, 20:15

What a thriller, what a defence battle, what a joy for MT Melsungen. Thanks to 11 saves of goalkeeper Nebojsa Simić and the final strike of David Mandić, the team of Roberto Parrondo took the title at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 in Hamburg on Sunday evening, beating THW Kiel 24:23 in the final. The match was on the edge for 60 minutes, but Kiel had not been ahead after the 10:9 in minute 20. It is the first ever – domestic and international – title for MT Melsungen, who had played their second EHF Finals after finishing fourth in 2025.

After SC Magdeburg, Füchse Berlin and SG Flensburg-Handewitt twice, Melsungen are the fourth German club to win the EHF European League. After 27 saves in two matches, Nebojsa Simić was awarded MVP of the Winamax EHF Finals.

FINAL

THW Kiel (GER) vs MT Melsungen (GER) 23:24 (12:13)

H2H: 2-1-0
Top scorers: Lukas Zerbe (THW Kiel) 5/6, Dainis Kristopans (MT Melsungen) 4/5

  • the first half was a fiery and equal battle, with full intensity and tough in defence. Kiel had a light advantage in the first 20 minutes, then Melsungen struck back
  • as Nebojsa Simić became a factor with some spectacular saves, Melsungen turned a 7:9 deficit into a 12:11 advantage in minute 26, and kept this margin to the half-time buzzer
  • on the other side, Andreas Wolff was replaced by Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas after 20 minutes and only one save – and the Spaniard impressed after the break with three saves in a row
  • still, both defence sides were fighting hard for every centimetre, the attackers had to struggle hard for every shot, as there simply was no gap
  • both sides only scored four goals each in the first 15 minutes of the second half, including two penalty goals – Pérez de Vargas and Simić still showed their masterclass
  • several times, Kiel levelled the score having been down by two, like at 21:21 in minute 55, but Melsungen did not allow them to take the lead, always getting ahead again
  • two minutes before the end, Simić was on fire, first saving two shots in a row, then a penalty of Lukas Zerbe, making the red-dressed MT fans jump for joy
  • with 55 seconds left, Kiel managed to level the result again for 23:23 by Lukas Laube, as Melsungen had failed to score before
  • after David Mandić netted for the 24:23, Kiel’s last chance was a direct free throw, but they failed against the MT wall

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20260530 ELM SF 2 Quote MEL
I am just feeling happy for the fans, the team, the club, our families, I know how hard this moment is for Kiel. They are a great team, they will come back and will be successful and have better times. My family was suffering on the tribune, so this victory is also for the families of the players.
Roberto Parrondo
Head coach, MT Melsungen
20260531 ELM Blog Text 4
Both teams were fighting like lions. Our beloved sport handball can be cruel sometimes, today you could not have two winners. Someone had to take this trophy. We did not score in the important moments, but every of my players tried everything. We are dealing with huge pain now. I am proud, how my players approached the weekend and the final. We are empty and sad.
Filip Jicha
Head coach, THW Kiel

Parrondo’s defence tactics and a perfect weekend bring Melsungen the trophy

When MT Melsungen received the trophy and the gold medals from the EHF Executive Committee members Stefan Lovgren and Bozidar Djurkovic, their dream had come true. Last year, they lost in the semi-finals against eventual winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt after overtime; this year, they first took revenge against Flensburg in the semi, then beat THW Kiel thanks to an incredible defence performance. MT managed to stop Kiel’s attack, or Nebojsa Simić stood in THW’s way.

As also Kiel had a rock-solid defence, the final was a low scoring. Parrondo’s classic Spanish tactics to count on defence first, was the key to success in front of 12,200 fans. In the 2025/26 play-offs, Melsungen had been close to elimination against Fredericia Håndboldklub, then narrowly won their quarter-final against FC Porto, and ultimately followed up with a perfect weekend at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026. And, maybe, Sunday's prize brings them an extra bonus: If Füchse Berlin do not win the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, Melsungen will be playing in the EHF Champions League in the upcoming season.

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