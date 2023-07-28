Men's and women's EYOF 2023 reach semi-final stage

Not only is the host nation in action in the men's competition, but Slovenia face the prospect of a local derby with Croatia for a place in the final (20:30 CEST, Friday 28 July).

Before that, at 18:30 CEST, the other semi-final takes place, between Germany and Hungary,

Slovenia began their group B campaign with a 30:28 win over Germany and a 40:30 victory against Norway, but fell to a 31:27 defeat at the hands of Iceland.

Norway finished fourth with three defeats, meaning Germany's 35:24 win over Iceland sent Germany top of the group, with Slovenia finishing second and Iceland missing out on goal difference.

In the final round of group A fixtures, Croatia and Hungary played out a thrilling 34:34 draw, which was enough for Croatia to top the group.

They had amassed a goal difference of +26 as opposed to Hungary's +17 after wins over Portugal and Montenegro. Portugal thrashed Montenegro 41:19 to secure third in the group.

In the women's competition, the semi-finals also begin at 18:30 CEST on Friday 28 July with Romania taking on Netherlands, before France meet Poland at 20:30.

France and Romania both topped their respective groups and took maximum points in the process.

A seven-goal win for France over the Netherlands set them on course for big wins over Spain and Czech Republic in group A, while a 29:27 win for the Dutch over Spain was what ultimately sent them to the semi-finals.

Romania began with a 29:23 win over Slovenia before beating Poland by 11 and Norway by six. Poland beat both Norway and Slovenia by three to finish second.

The teams who finished third and fourth in the groups enter the cross matches to decide places fifth to eighth. The final and third place match for each competition takes place on Saturday 29 July.

