The new contingents offer tickets for all venues and all competition phases, including even limited amounts for the highly sought-after opening matchday at the MERKUR Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf on 10 January and for Germany’s preliminary round matches in Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on 14 and 16 January.

Tickets will be available via the official ticketing websites heretoplay.com and tickets.eurohandball.com.

World record in Düsseldorf

The Men’s EHF EURO 2014 starts a world-record attempt with more than 50,000 fans being able to watch the opening matches – a sold-out arena would mark the highest attendance ever at a handball match.

The group A encounters France vs North Macedonia at 18:00 hrs followed by Germany vs Switzerland at 20:45 hrs will open the tournament.

The Germany championship is the first with 24 teams to be played in only one country, with the six preliminary round groups being played in four cities:

Group A (Düsseldorf/Berlin): France, Germany, North Macedonia, Switzerland

Group B (Mannheim): Spain, Austria, Croatia, Romania

Group C (Munich): Iceland, Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro

Group D (Berlin): Norway, Slovenia, Poland, Faroe Islands

Group E (Mannheim): Sweden, Netherlands, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia

Group F (Munich): Denmark, Portugal, Czech Republic, Greece

The first two teams of groups A, B and C qualify for the main round which will be played at the LANXESS arena in Cologne. The main round matchdays are scheduled for 18, 20, 22 and 24 January.

World-class handball will also be on offer at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, the second main round venue of the EHF EURO. In case of qualification, world champions Denmark, European champions Sweden and Norway will be among the six teams travelling there. Matchdays are 17, 19, 21 and 23 January.

The final weekend will be held in Cologne, where the semi-finals will be played on 26 January and the finals on 28 January.

The full tournament schedule is available at heretoplay.com.