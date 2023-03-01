The draw’s location is the same where is history is set to be made at the EHF EURO’s opening day on 10 January 2024: the MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA in Dusseldorf. 50,000 fans are expected to attend the championship’s first two matches, including Germany’s opening game. More than 40,000 tickets have already been sold. If the number of 50,000 inside the stadium is reached, a world record for the highest attendance at a handball match will be set.



The European Handball Federation has confirmed the draw procedure for the occasion. Sweden, Spain and Denmark as the teams ranked first to third at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 are already qualified and seeded in pot 1 together with three teams which will rank first at the 2024 Qualifiers.



Hosts Germany are in pot 2 together with five first ranked teams from the Qualifiers. The eight second ranked teams and the four best third ranked teams from the Qualifiers will make up pots 3 and 4. Overall, the 24 teams will be drawn to six groups of four.



Furthermore, six teams have already been seeded: Germany in group A and Norway (if they qualify) in group D for Berlin (Mercedes-Benz-Arena). The SAP Arena in Mannheim awaits Croatia (group B, if qualified) and the current European champions Sweden (group E). The Olympiahalle Munich is looking forward to hosting Iceland (group C, if qualified) and world champions Denmark (group F).



The two best teams in groups A, B and C qualify for the main round in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, while the top two of groups D, E and F move on to the Barclays Arena in Hamburg.



The final weekend will throw off with the semi-finals on 26 January 2024 in Cologne, and the new European champions will be crowned on 28 January in the LANXESS arena.

Tickets for the EHF EURO 2024 are available at tickets.eurohandball.com and on www.heretoplay.com.

