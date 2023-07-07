Men’s EHF EURO 2024: Next major sales phase starts 13 September

Several matchdays, such as the opening one in Düsseldorf’s MERKUR Spiel-Arena, the Berlin matches in group A to which Germany had been seeded, and the final weekend in Cologne have been highly sought after.

The European Handball Federation, together with the German Handball Federation (DHB) announce that the next major sales phase across all venues will start on 13 September 2023. This marks the day when several contingents currently blocked for the participating nations’ fans can be released in case they are not used.

Smaller contingents may already be released in the meantime. The EHF and the DHB advise all fans interested in purchasing EHF EURO 2024 tickets to regularly check the ticketing websites heretoplay.com as well as tickets.eurohandball.com.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “Everything is set that the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will be one for the handball books of history. The EHF is delighted that the demand for tickets is so high, and we advise every fan to regularly check our online ticket websites in order not to miss any new releases. At the same time and together with the German Handball Federation, we are doing our utmost to fulfil as many demands as possible in order not to leave anyone disappointed.”

Mark Schober, CEO of German Handball Federation, said: "The early and high ticket demand, especially for match days with our national team, is overwhelming! There are very few, if any, remaining tickets for preliminary round matches with German participation. It can still be worth taking a look at current offers at heretoplay.com, although I have to ask for your understanding that tickets on certain dates are currently no longer available."

World record in Düsseldorf

The Men’s EHF EURO throws off with a world-record attempt at the MERKUR Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf with 50,000 fans being able to watch the opening matches on 10 January 2024 – a sold-out arena would mark the highest attendance ever at a handball match.

The group A encounters France vs North Macedonia at 18:00 hrs followed by Germany vs Switzerland at 20:45 hrs will open the tournament.

Preliminary round overview

The preliminary round groups for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 were drawn on 10 May in Düsseldorf.

Group A (Düsseldorf/Berlin): France, Germany, North Macedonia, Switzerland

Group B (Mannheim): Spain, Austria, Croatia, Romania

Group C (Munich): Iceland, Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro

Group D (Berlin): Norway, Slovenia, Poland, Faroe Islands

Group E (Mannheim): Sweden, Netherlands, Bosnia Herzegovina, Georgia

Group F (Munich): Denmark, Portugal, Czech Republic, Greece

The first two teams of groups A, B and C qualify for the main round played at the LANXESS arena in Cologne; the teams that qualify from groups D, E and F will play at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg. The final weekend will be played in Cologne.

The full playing schedule is available at https://ehfeuro.eurohandball.com/men/2024/